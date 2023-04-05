Millie Radford blasts her 22 Kids and Counting star mum Sue for ‘making money from her grandkids’

Millie Radford has hit out at her 22 Kids and Counting star mum Sue on Instagram, as she accused her of “making money” from her grandkids.

Millie, 20, has two kids of her own – Ophelia and Chester – and still lives in the family home with parents Sue and Noel.

But it hasn’t stopped Millie from calling out her mum on social media and accused her of “picking favourites”.

Millie has hit out at her parents (Credit: YouTube)

Millie Radford: ‘You’ve made money from all your grandchildren’

Sue and Noel have starred on TV for years alongside their children. They first starred in 15 Kids and Counting back in 2012.

The couple also runs a popular Youtube channel with over 360k subscribers. They shared a video where they surprised some of their grandkids with a trip to Florida. But Millie hit out against her parents for the gesture on her Instagram. She wrote: “Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece.”

22 Kids and Counting‘s Millie appeared to accuse her parents of leaving out her kids Ophelia and Chester out of the trip, despite them being regular fixtures on their Channel 5 show. She added: “I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting – not a single sight viewing of the rest in there, bare one episode.”

In the video, Noel and Sue told grandkids Daisy, Ayprill and Leo that they were taking them to Disneyland. They are the children of Sue and Noel’s second oldest child Sophie with her husband Joe Broadley.

Sue and Noel have 11 grandkids in total, and also have four step-grandchildren.

22 Kids and Counting fans react to ‘feud’

In a Facebook comment, Sue also explained why Millie and her kids were not invited on the Florida trip.

She alleged: “(It’s) because I refused to take Millie and her abusive boyfriend. I mean who in their right mind would take someone like that.”

Fans of the 22 Kids and Counting stars are divided by the feud, with some coming to the defence of Millie.

A person said: “That’s really unfair to leave out one set of grandkids and take all the others. All the grandkids have helped make money for the show. All should be invited.”

Another fan spoke out against Millie’s behaviour. They said: “This girl was probably looked after money-wise by her parents and is slagging them off on Instagram! No wonder they haven’t taken her.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Radford family for comment.

