First Dates star Fred Sirieix has left fans stunned as he shared a rare snap of himself with long locks.

The restaurant Maître D’, 48, looked completely different in the throwback photograph, while candidly posing alongside a pal.

The photo, which was taken in 1998, showed Fred carefully observing a bottle of Tokaji – a sweet wine from Hungary.

What did Fred Sirieix share?

Meanwhile, Fred explained the meaning behind the black and white shot in his lengthy caption.

He wrote on Instagram: “This picture is such a throwback. It took me straight to that night in 1998 when I saw it.

“The pretty girl in the photo is an old friend of mine called @joelle.marti16. We were at catering college together.

“In 1992 while I started my front of house career at La Tante Claire on Royal Hospital Road she remained in France one more year to study and specialise in wine. That bold move paid off as a short while after arriving in the UK she became the first ever female sommelier at Conran @lepontdelatourldn with legend GM @fischnallerpatrick.”

Furthermore, he added: “Here I was drinking Tokaji for the very first time.

“What a revelation it was, so sweet, so distinct and different from any of the sweet wines I was used to. Tokaj is Hungary’s most famous and respected wine region mainly because of its nectar-like, botrytized Tokaji dessert wines.

“This small wine region is located in the Northeast of Hungary, near the border with Slovakia.”

Fred concluded the post by giving fans a detailed explanation on the wine.

What did First Date fans say?

Plenty of fans were quick to react to the post.

One said: “Just like wine, you have got better with age.”

A second commented: “You look like Ewan McGregor from Trainspotting in this picture.”

In addition, another wrote: “Thanks for sharing Fred, fascinating and a nice little throw back.”

How did Fred start his career?

Fred was born and raised in Limoges in western France.

He attended catering college and initially trained as a chef, but decided to switch to front of house.

From there, he trained as a maître d’ in France before moving to London.

As well as appearing in First Dates from 2013, he also hosts BBC’s Million Pound Menu.

Meanwhile, last year, the TV star popped the question to his girlfriend, who he sweetly calls Fruitcake.

Sharing a picture showing only half of her face, he told his followers: “Fruitcake said yes.”

He also confirmed his engagement with The Sun Online, saying: “We are delighted.

“As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril [Jamaica] for a party on the beach.”

