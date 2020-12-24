The First Dates Christmas special aired last night and viewers where stunned when one of the hopefuls seemed to fart while chatting to their date.

During the festive episode of the Channel 4 show, First Dates at Christmas, viewers got to meet Holly, 28, from Epping.

Holly paired up with Shane in First Dates at Christmas (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in the First Dates Christmas special?

She explained on the show: “Being single at Christmas is pretty rubbish… I’ve definitely never been confident with guys, just going out and meeting guys isn’t really something I actively seek to do.”

She said she likes a “man’s man” and went on a date with 32-year-old plasterer Shane, from Essex.

Read more: First Dates: Emma applauded for ditching Peter after he dumped her by text

They really hit it off and after their dinner, they both said they’d like to see each other again.

Shane and Holly got on really well in the First Dates Christmas special (Credit: Channel 4)

And viewers were stunned as it sounded like someone let rip just as Shane said to the camera: “Yeah I do [want another date].”

“Okay yeah,” Holly replied, looking super relieved that Shane felt just as keen as her.

Stunned viewers were certain one of them farted (Credit: Channel 4)

What did First Dates viewers say?

Viewers noticed the odd moment and took to social media – although they couldn’t decide on who was the culprit.

One asked, with a string of laughing crying emojis: “Did one of them just fart or have I lost it? #FirstDates.”

A second agreed: “Yes!”

Did one of them just fart or have I lost it?

“Did she fart with the release of all the tension?” said another who thought it was Holly.

However, someone else who thought it was Shane tweeted: “Pretty sure ginger’s date farted in the confessional. Rewound it to double check.”

ED! contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Yes!! — Mark R (@Marky75) December 23, 2020

Pretty sure ginger Dewsbury’s date farted in the confessional –

Rewinded it to double check #FirstDates — RWH (@ChorleyRachel) December 23, 2020

Elsewhere in last night’s First Dates Christmas special, one hopeful, James, got tearful as he spoke about his mum.

Read more: First Dates at Christmas: Hopeful James breaks down recalling mum’s health battle and car accident

During his date with Shauna, James revealed that his mum once battled a flesh-eating virus that forced her to undergo a double mastectomy.

She was also in a horror car crash and medics airlifted her to hospital. James was certain she wouldn’t survive the ordeal, due to her health, but she pulled through.

What did you think of First Dates at Christmas? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.