Fern Britton has appeared to make a Twitter “dig” at her ex Phil Vickery.

Phil made headlines after rumours emerged that Phil was dating Fern’s pal, Lorraine Stanton.

The rumours appeared after images that seemed to show Phil and Lorraine sharing a kiss appeared online.

At the time, Fern said that the rumours were “not true”.

Fern Britton appears to make ‘dig’ at Phil Vickery on Twitter

However, now the former This Morning presenter appears to have made a dig at her ex in a cheeky tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Fern raved about a recipe she found in one of Mary Berry’s cookbooks.

She said: “Can’t beat ⁦@MaryBerrysFoods⁩ recipe for #CoqAuVin. Substituted onions for shallots and carrots for mushrooms @AuntBessies⁩ comfort dumplings popped on top. A supper drenched with innuendo.”

Fans were quick to spot Fern’s alleged “shade”, with one making reference to Ready, Steady, Cook, which Phil appeared on hundreds of times.

One fan replied: “Puts Ready, Steady Cook into the shade, doesn’t it, Fern…..” with Fern even showing her approval by liking their reply.

Phil maintains his silence

Meanwhile, Phil has yet to break his silence over suggestions he is dating Lorraine.

This Morning stars Phil and Fern separated after 20 years in 2020.

While Phil has kept silent, Lorraine shared that she had been going through a “difficult time”.

“It’s a difficult time for me and the family,” she told Mail Online. “I don’t actually live in the marital home any more and it’s got nothing to do with the latest incident over the pictures.

“We are going through a grieving period as a family, and I’ve also just lost my stepfather. My children are feeling very vulnerable, and they are very upset about the whole situation.”

Fern starts her life over

Elsewhere, Fern has transformed her life since she split up with Phil.

Following their break up, the ITV star decided to move to the coast of Cornwall and start over.

She confessed that her reason behind moving came from a desire to start over and begin her new life as a single woman.

The 64-year-old told Good Housekeeping: “The last three years have been very hard; I lost my parents, I lost my marriage. I lost my other home in Buckinghamshire, too, because Phil lives there now and I’m in Cornwall.”

Fern shared that she’s excited about a fresh start because it’s given her a new outlook on life that she previously didn’t consider.

“My approach has always been, head down, keep going, and for the first time in my life, I’m thinking, ‘Hang on, where shall I go now?’ – and that’s quite nice. Suddenly, the world is my oyster,” she added.

