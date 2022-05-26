Fern Britton supported by fans as she reveals sad family news

Fern Britton was supported by fans as she revealed some sad family news on Twitter this week.

The 64-year-old made the sad announcement that her pet cat, Bob, has passed away.

Said goodbye to dear Bob today. 13 years of unadulterated character and dearly loved. The finest £60 for the RSPCA I ever spent ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncwLFZjAMe — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) May 24, 2022

TV star Fern took to Twitter to share the news with her followers.

In a tweet to her 113.1k followers, Fern revealed that her pet cat, Bob, had died.

Fern uploaded a picture of her black and white cat for her followers to see.

“Said goodbye to dear Bob today. 13 years of unadulterated character and dearly loved,” she tweeted.

“The finest £60 for the RSPCA I ever spent.”

Plenty of Fern’s followers took to the replies to show their support for the former This Morning star.

“Sorry to hear this, it is devastating when you lose a beloved pet,” one of her followers said.

“So sorry to read this. There will be a huge Bob-shaped hole in your life for a very long time. Take comfort from the wonderful life you gave him,” another wrote.

“Sending you lots of love and hugs,” a third tweeted.

“So sorry for your loss, it’s heartbreaking,” another said.

In other Fern-related news, the TV star recently revealed that she has a risqué new past time now that she’s moved to Cornwall.

The 64-year-old spoke to the MailOnline. about her new hobby.

Fern revealed that rather than picking up a hobby like gardening or reading, she instead enjoys getting nude in the great outdoors.

She spoke about how she stripped to her birthday suit in what she thought was a “quiet little cove”.

However, when she turned around, she realised she wasn’t alone.

“I saw some people on the cliff and thought, ‘Oh, [bleep],'” she said.

