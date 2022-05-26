Fern Britton looks serious during interview on This Morning
Fern Britton supported by fans as she reveals sad family news

RIP Bob

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Fern Britton was supported by fans as she revealed some sad family news on Twitter  this week.

The 64-year-old made the sad announcement that her pet cat, Bob, has passed away.

Fern Britton family news

TV star Fern took to Twitter to share the news with her followers.

In a tweet to her 113.1k followers, Fern revealed that her pet cat, Bob, had died.

Read more: Fern Britton on battle with postnatal depression that left her contemplating taking her own life

Fern uploaded a picture of her black and white cat for her followers to see.

“Said goodbye to dear Bob today. 13 years of unadulterated character and dearly loved,” she tweeted.

“The finest £60 for the RSPCA I ever spent.”

Fern Britton smiling and talking to camera, whilst in a bookshop
Fern’s followers showed their support (Credit: Cornwall Live / YouTube)

Plenty of Fern’s followers took to the replies to show their support for the former This Morning star.

“Sorry to hear this, it is devastating when you lose a beloved pet,” one of her followers said.

“So sorry to read this. There will be a huge Bob-shaped hole in your life for a very long time. Take comfort from the wonderful life you gave him,” another wrote.

“Sending you lots of love and hugs,” a third tweeted.

“So sorry for your loss, it’s heartbreaking,” another said.

Fern Britton smiling on sofa on This Morning
Fern revealed her cat has died (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton news

In other Fern-related news, the TV star recently revealed that she has a risqué new past time now that she’s moved to Cornwall.

The 64-year-old spoke to the MailOnline. about her new hobby.

Fern revealed that rather than picking up a hobby like gardening or reading, she instead enjoys getting nude in the great outdoors.

Fern Britton smiling at cameras during outing
Fern has a new past time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

She spoke about how she stripped to her birthday suit in what she thought was a “quiet little cove”.

However, when she turned around, she realised she wasn’t alone.

“I saw some people on the cliff and thought, ‘Oh, [bleep],'” she said.

