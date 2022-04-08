Fern Britton smiles in glasses outside ITV Studios
TV

Fern Britton reveals racy new pastime after move to Cornwall

The ITV star tried to keep her hobby on the down-low

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Fern Britton has confessed that she has a racy new hobby.

The former This Morning presenter, 64, recently relocated to Cornwall after deciding to cut back on her TV career.

As a result, she’s got plenty of spare time on her hands.

It turns out that instead of taking up reading or gardening, the usual hobbies, Fern decided to strip down to her birthday suit instead.

Fern Britton smiles at cameras in yellow top outside ITV studios
TV favourite Fern Britton has taken up a new hobby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fern Britton new hobby

Fern stripped off in what she believed was a “quiet little cove”.

However, things quickly took a turn when she noticed that she wasn’t actually alone.

“I saw some people on the cliff and thought, ‘Oh, [bleep],.'” she told the Mail Online.

Read more: Are Married At First Sight’s Jackson and Olivia still together?

Fern took up her new hobby after splitting with her ex-husband, Phil Vickery.

The pair had been together for two decades but decided to split in 2020.

It’s been a long journey in moving on for Fern, who recently said that settling into her new life as a single woman has been “difficult”.

Fern told Woman & Home: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.”

Fern Britton smiles in black jumper outside ITV Studios
Fern Britton split from her husband just before the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

“It’s been a long time getting to the dawn, but I’m in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care,” she added.

Fern and Phil stunned fans when they announced their split in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

They said in a statement at the time: “After more than 20 happy years together, [we] have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

They share a 20-year-old daughter together, Winnie.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of Fern’s comments.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Charley Webb smiles in black lace outfit for Inside Soap awards
Charley Webb in hospital dash after son Ace suffers accident
Joe Swash smiling and with Stacey Solomon
Joe Swash ’so excited’ as he announces ‘family’ news ahead of wedding to Stacey Solomon
Married At First Sight Australia couple Domenica and Jack being interviewed on the show
Married At First Sight Australia: Are Domenica and Jack still together? They’ve finally confirmed all!
Jane McDonald looking sad in St Lucia
Jane McDonald breaks down in tears as she makes confession about Eddie
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?
Rose Ayling-Ellis smiling, Giovanni Pernice smiling for camera
Rose Ayling-Ellis declares her love after Giovanni Pernice’s touching public gesture