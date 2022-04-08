Fern Britton reveals racy new pastime after move to Cornwall

Fern Britton has confessed that she has a racy new hobby.

The former This Morning presenter, 64, recently relocated to Cornwall after deciding to cut back on her TV career.

As a result, she’s got plenty of spare time on her hands.

It turns out that instead of taking up reading or gardening, the usual hobbies, Fern decided to strip down to her birthday suit instead.

Fern stripped off in what she believed was a “quiet little cove”.

However, things quickly took a turn when she noticed that she wasn’t actually alone.

“I saw some people on the cliff and thought, ‘Oh, [bleep],.'” she told the Mail Online.

Fern took up her new hobby after splitting with her ex-husband, Phil Vickery.

The pair had been together for two decades but decided to split in 2020.

It’s been a long journey in moving on for Fern, who recently said that settling into her new life as a single woman has been “difficult”.

Fern told Woman & Home: “People say they bounce back from a long relationship, but it takes a while. The rebound is difficult. You chuck the pebble in the pond, but the ripples go on for a very long time.”

“It’s been a long time getting to the dawn, but I’m in another brand-new chapter and do feel it will be all right. I have a lot of peace in my life. I’m doing more yoga, meditation and walking – a bit of self-care,” she added.

Fern and Phil stunned fans when they announced their split in January 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

They said in a statement at the time: “After more than 20 happy years together, [we] have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

They share a 20-year-old daughter together, Winnie.

