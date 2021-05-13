Fern Britton has shocked her Twitter followers with a stark admission about what she gets up to when she’s at home alone.

The former This Morning star made the revelation on social media earlier today (May 13).

And the tweet got quite the response from her 85,000 followers.

Fern Britton made a rather cheeky admission on Twitter (Credit: Splash News)

What did Fern Britton say on Twitter?

Posting on Twitter, Fern gave an insight into life in the Britton household.

More specifically, what she gets up to when she’s home alone.

Fern asked her followers: “Is there anything more satisfying than passing wind in your own empty house?”

The tweet was met with a mixture of shock and pure hysterics from Fern’s fans.

What did Fern Britton’s fans say?

One shocked follower admitted: “I can’t believe a woman I have admired for so many years has just made such a statement!

“But seeing as you’ve asked there is nothing more satisfying than farting in a crowded room of people and then slowly slipping away and looking at their faces staring accusingly at each other.”

Another commented: “You minx!”

A third added: “Oh I say!”

Another commented: “Oh Fern! As my mother-in-law says… Better out than in!”

“Fern you have shattered my illusion of you,” declared another. “I didn’t think you would pass wind you being such a lady.”

“Fern, you need to get out more,” quipped another follower dryly.

Another suggested that perhaps Fern could make a pretty penny selling videos of herself breaking wind – much like a This Morning guest admitted to doing earlier this week.

“You could make make extra money like the lady on This Morning the other day selling wind-breaking videos,” they laughed.

“If you saw This Morning the other day, you’d see you could make a fortune webcamming that!” said another.

Fern and Phil Vickery split at the start of 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

What else has Fern been up to?

Fern has been celebrating this week amid news that her new book, Daughters of Cornwall, is climbing up the bestsellers list.

She re-shared a post revealing the news on Twitter and commented: “Aww shucks.”

The good news comes after Fern announced her split from chef Phil Vickery last January.

The news came as a shock to fans of the couple, who had been married for 20 years.

