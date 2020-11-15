Fern Britton has expressed sympathy for Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford after reports they are being “axed” from This Morning.

Fern left This Morning after 10 years in 2009 and recently revealed she quit after she was “treated pretty poorly”.

Eamonn and Ruth currently present This Morning on Fridays.

However, after fronting the show for 14 years, they are reportedly being replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

What did Fern Britton say about Eamonn and Ruth?

Eamonn and Ruth have yet to speak out on the rumours of being axed, but Fern has shared her views.

Fern retweeted a post from journalist Dan Wooton, who tweeted: “What appalling treatment of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford by This Morning and ITV.

“They have been absolute loyal rocks to that show through turmoil and are beloved behind the scenes. Sad to see.”

Additionally, her followers have spoken out in support for Eamonn and Ruth. One shared: “They’re a class act. What a shark pit this industry can be.”

Another said: “Big mistake. Love Ruth and Eamonn. Let’s hope another channel offers them their own morning show to rival This Morning.”

However, Fern also retweeted another post from Dan, who explained that his first tweet wasn’t to take anything away from Alison, who he described as a “superstar”.

Why did Fern leave This Morning?

Fern opened up earlier this year about the real reason she left This Morning in 2009.

The 62 year old insisted she left after being “treated poorly” – and not because she was paid less than co-star Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1, she said: “I began not to enjoy it so much and the morning I resigned, I didn’t know I was going to resign.

“Something happened and I thought, that’s it really and I walked away and resigned.

“I was treated pretty poorly, actually. And after a while I just thought, sod it.”

What has ITV said?

So far ITV and show bosses have yet to confirm the rumours about Eamonn and Ruth.

However, a spokesperson for This Morning told ED!: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth.

“Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

