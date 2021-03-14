Former ITV daytime host Piers Morgan has been trolled after he paid tribute to his mother this Mother’s Day.

The ex GMB presenter, 55, posted a poignant tribute to his mum, Gabrielle O’Meara.

In view of his some 7.8 million Twitter followers, he shared a black and white snap of Gabrielle lifting him up as a wee baby.

Read more: Piers Morgan continues tirade against Meghan Markle

He wrote in the caption: “Always there to pick me up when life gets a little tricky… Happy Mother’s Day to my fabulous mother.”

However, what Piers no doubt intended as an innocent celebration of mothers led to a tirade of online abuse.

Piers won’t back down on his Meghan Markle claims (Credit: SplashNews)

Trolls target ex ITV daytime star Piers Morgan

Seemingly dozens of Twitter users have taken it as an opportunity to taunt the former morning television host.

Several argued that he should show the same kindness he shows his mum to Meghan Markle.

One user argued: “Shame she didn’t teach you not to start hate campaigns against women who don’t want to go on a second date with you.”

Always there to pick me up when life gets a little tricky… Happy Mother’s Day to my fabulous mother. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fk4JAHma6x — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 14, 2021

Another user tweeted: “Unfortunately you say despicable things about other people’s family because a girl rejected you.”

And a third user claimed: “Shame you can’t show Meghan the same respect you show your mother.”

Piers no longer serves as a Good Morning Britain host (Credit: ITV)

Another user declared: “Happy Mother’s Day to you. But remember Meghan Markle is a mother too!”

Despite the trolling, some of Piers’ loyal followers did come out swinging in his defence.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s Clapham Common visit branded a ‘PR Stunt’

One user wrote: “For those who have nothing nice to say to a very nice message to his mum, don’t say anything. That’s what is wrong with this society. Happy Mother’s Day to all mums and condolences to those who lost theirs through this pandemic.”

A further user claimed: “Such a beautiful photo of you and your mum @piersmorgan.

Piers has been trolled by Meghan fans (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

“Don’t know why people have to write so much hate on such an innocent post you are putting up for your mum. So many nasty people out there. Hope your mum has a wonderful day.”

Why did he quit Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan stunned the world earlier this week when he walked off Good Morning Britain live on air.

Weatherman Alex Beresford confronted Piers over his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Piers stormed off, only to then return and accuse Alex of verbally attacking him.

This led to Meghan Markle filing an official complaint against Piers to ITV, and Piers subsequently stepping down.

He’s since doubled down on his claims that he doesn’t believe any of the accusations Meghan made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.