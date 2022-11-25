Who are the England WAGs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Everybody remembers the wives and girlfriends of yesteryear, such as Victoria Beckham and Cheryl (when she was a Cole).

The likes of Coleen Rooney, Abbey Clancy and Rebekah Vardy have all previously sat in the stands to cheer their chaps on as they play for the national side, too.

England stars line up for their first match at the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Iran (Credit: Cover Images)

But, just like a player’s career on the pitch, time is always ticking on a WAG’s time in the spotlight.

No sooner do they establish themselves among the top WAGs in the country than another one pops along to make their mark in the side/headlines.

And so, ED! introduces you to the wives, girlfriends and reported partners (as well as a recent ex) of England’s top football stars at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Who makes your starting XI?

Harry Kane is England captain and is a goalscorer for Tottenham, too (Credit: Splashnews.com)

England WAGs 2022: Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Age? Both the England captain and his wife are 29.

What does she do? Kate is a fitness instructor.

Where are they from? Harry was born in Walthamstow in north-east London. It is not confirmed where Kate is from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katekanex

How did they meet? Harry and Kate met at school in Chingford, also in north-east London. This suggests Kate is probably from the same part of the capital.

He told Esquire in 2015: “We went to school together, so she’s seen my whole career. Of course, she’s finding it a little crazy.”

They got engaged in 2017, marrying in 2019.

The couple have three children – Ivy, five, Vivienne, four, and Louis, 21 months.

Jordan Pickford plays for both England and Everton as number one (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jordan Pickford is married to Megan Davison

Age? Goalie Jordan is 29, while his wife Megan is 26.

What does she do? Megan studied at the University of Sunderland and she shares two-year-old son Arlo with Jordan.

Where are they from? Both Megan and Jordan are said to be from Washington in Tyne and Wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Pickford (@meganpickford_)

How did they meet? Reports claim the couple met at school as teenagers.

They wed in March 2020, reportedly at a registry office in Crewe with their son and five guests.

However, they enjoyed another celebration in the Maldives of June this year.

Kieran Trippier is a right back for Newcastle United and England at the Qatar World Cup 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

England WAGs 2022: Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Age? Kieran is 32 and Charlotte is reportedly 29.

What does she do? It is unknown whether Charlotte has a job but she lists “Family. Fashion. Travel” in her Instagram bio.

Where are they from? Kieran was born in Bury and grew up in Greater Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charl Trippier (@charlottehtrippier)

How did they meet? It is not clear when Charlotte and Kieran first met but they married in Cyprus in June 2016.

The couple share son Jacob, nearly six, and daughter Esme Rose, three, together.

They welcome a third child into the family earlier this year in May.

John Stones plays as a defender for England and Manchester City (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Stones ‘dates Olivia Naylor’

Age? John Stones is 28, Olivia Naylor is reportedly 32.

What does she do? Olivia has worked as a beautician and it has been previously reported she owned her own salon in Cheshire.

Where are they from? John was born in Barnsley while Olivia is said to have been a face on the Manchester social scene.

Olivia Naylor is reportedly the girlfriend of Qatar World Cup 2022 star and England player John Stones (Credit: YouTube)

How did they meet? The Sun reported they first met in March 2019. However, reports also suggest they may not have dated until the last 12 months.

John reportedly split from former girlfriend Millie Savage, with whom he shares a young daughter, in late 2018.

It is believed John and Millie were sweethearts from the age of 12.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is a mainstay for England (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Harry Maguire is married to Fern Maguire

Age? Harry is 29, while internet reports indicate Fern is 28.

What does she do? Fern has a first class degree in science and physiotherapy. She is also mum to the couple’s two daughters – Lillie Saint, three, and Piper Rose, two.

Where are they from? The couple are both from Sheffield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Maguire (@_fernmaguire)

How did they meet? Harry and Fern met when he was 18 and she was 16.

They got engaged during a trip to Paris in 2018 after dating for seven years.

And they also returned to France to get wed, too. They married earlier this year, in June, at the Chatteau de Varennes in Burgundy.

Luke Shaw plays left back for England and Manchester United (Credit: Splashnews.com)

England WAGs 2022: Luke Shaw is dating Anouska Santos

Age? Luke is 27 and reports claim Anouska is 30.

What does she do? Anouska has been linked in the press with owning accessories and jewellery shop Treats Studios.

Where are they from? Luke was born in Kingston upon Thames in the suburbs of London. Anouska is also thought to be from the capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anouska Santos (@anouskasantos)

How did they meet? It is not known how they met but the couple are thought to have been dating since 2017.

They welcomed their son Reign London into the world in November 2019.

And in May of this year Anouska gave birth to daughter Storie.

Jude Bellingham is a midfielder for England but plays his club football in Germany with Borussia Dortmund (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jude Bellingham ‘dates Asantewa Chitty’

Age? Jude is 19 but Asantewa’s age is unknown.

What does she do? Asantewa has been described as an ‘Instagram model’ in the press.

Where are they from? Jude was born in Stourbridge in the West Midlands and it is thought Asantewa may be from London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asantewa Chitty (@santchitty_)

How did they meet? Jude and Asantewa were linked in the tabloids earlier this year, with claims he considers her “gorgeous”.

Additionally, a source told The Sun in April: “She is also very keen on him. She is excited to see where this goes.”

And it has been claimed again recently they are still seeing each other.

Declan Rice plays midfield for England and West Ham (Credit: YouTube)

Declan Rice dates Lauren Fryer

Age? Declan is 23 with Lauren said to be also 23, but six months younger than her beau.

What does she do? Lauren’s occupation is not known. However, it is thought she and Declan may have welcomed a son in August. She revealed a tattoo dedicated to a newborn boy called Jude that same month.

Where are they from? Declan was born and raised in Kingston upon Thames in London. Information about Lauren’s background is not available online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Fryer (@laurenfryer_)

How did they meet? Neither Declan or Lauren have opened up about getting together.

But it is thought they have dated for six years.

They keep their relationship out of the public eye but have shared images on Instagram showing them enjoying nights out at restaurants.

Winger Bukayo Saka stars for England as well as Arsenal (Credit: Splashnews.com)

England WAGs 2022: Bukayo Saka ‘dates Tolami Benson’

Age? Midfield star Bukayo is 19, while Tolami is 22, according to recent reports.

What does she do? Tolami has been linked in the press with Bukayo but does not appear to post about him on social media. A ‘mystery man’ does appear in some of her posts, but the unidentified fella always covers his face with a mask.

Her Instagram is sometimes locked and sometimes open and while her career is not clear, she appears to enjoy travelling.

Where are they from? Bukayo was born in Ealing in West London. It isn’t known where Tolami is from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tolami_benson

How did they meet? Tolami watched the England game against Iran in the arena and was pictured standing near Bukayo after he came off.

But the circumstances surrounding how they may have become acquainted are unknown.

Mason Mount plays Chelsea when he’s not being an attacking midfielder for England (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mason Mount ‘was dating Chloe Wealleans-Watts’

Age? Mason is 23. Meanwhile, different internet reports suggest Chloe may be 19 or 22. As the couple are said to have dated for five years until recently, this may indicate she is closer to 22 than 19.

What does she do? Chloe is said to be a member of girl band 303. She also links to a model agency from her Instagram page.

Where are they from? Mason is from Portsmouth, Chloe is originally from Northumberland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Wealleans-Watts (@chloewealleanswatts)

How did they meet? The couple are said to have met in 2017.

However, just a few weeks ago, it was reported they had split – but when they broke up is unsure.

Additionally, Mason is said to have told Tatler he “sometimes” goes on dates since the reported break up.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling plays for England on the wing at the Qatar World Cup 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

Raheem Sterling is engaged to Paige Milian

Age? Raheem is 27 and Paige is thought to be the same age.

What does she do? Paige previously gave up her job at JD Sports to relocate to Liverpool with Raheem.

She has since reportedly set up the Milian Property Group.

Where are they from? Raheem was born in Jamaica and lived in north-west London from the age of five onwards.

Paige’s background is unconfirmed.

Paige Milian is engaged to England player Raheem Sterling (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did they meet? Raheem proposed to Paige in 2018 but it isn’t clear how long they were seeing each other beforehand.

Their plans for a 2020 wedding were delayed by Covid-19.

Nonetheless, they have two children together – Thiago, five, and Thai, three.

Raheem is also father to 10-year-old daughter Melody from a previous relationship.

Tottenham star Eric Dier can play in midfield or defence for club and country (Credit: YouTube)

Eric Dier is engaged to Anna Modler

Age? Eric is 28 and Anna is 24.

What does she do? Anna is a model and regularly poses for luxury lingerie and swimwear brands.

Where are they from? Eric was born in Cheltenham and Anna is said to have South African and Namibian heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Modler (@annamodler)

How did they meet? According to the Daily Star, they met through mutual friends.

Furthermore, reports claim Eric got down on one knee two months after their relationship was made official.

Their engagement was confirmed at the start of this month.

She was formerly linked to ex Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

Marcus Rashford plays up front for England, as well as Manchester United (Credit: YouTube)

England WAGs 2022: Marcus Rashford is engaged to Lucia Loi

Age? Marcus is 25, as is Lucia.

What does she do? Lucia has a business degree from the University of Manchester. She has previously been linked with working in PR.

Where are they from? Marcus and Lucia are both thought to be Mancunians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucia (@lucialoi)

How did they meet? Lucia and Marcus are childhood sweethearts, having met at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester.

They were together for eight years before splitting during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

However, they confirmed their reunion in January 2022. And Marcus subsequently announced their engagement in May.

He popped the question during a trip to California.

Phil Foden plays in midfield for England and Manchester City (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phil Foden dates Rebecca Cooke

Age? Phil is 23 and Rebecca is thought to be 20.

What does she do? Rebecca keeps a low profile on social media and there are no reports about her job.

Where are they from? Phil was born and raised in Stockport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil Foden (@philfoden)

How did they meet? Rebecca and Phil are believed to have been in a long-term relationship since they were teenagers.

Ronnie, their first child together, was born in January 2019.

Their daughter was born earlier this year.

They live in a £3.25 million mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire.

It was alleged Rebecca was filmed “shouting and screaming” at Phil in June during a holiday to Corfu after she reportedly looked at his phone.

Previously, Phil was dropped from the England team in September 2020 after admitting to breaking Covid-19 rules by meeting girls in a hotel room with teammate Mason Greenwood.

Phil allegedly slept with one of the girls, an Icelandic model.

Jack Grealish is a midfield favourite for England and Manchester City (Credit: YouTube)

England WAGs 2022: Jack Grealish is dating Sasha Attwood

Age? Jack is 27 and Sasha is reportedly 26.

What does she do? Sasha is a make-up artist and has over 150,000 followers on Instagram.

She has previously spoken out about trolling online after claiming to receive 200 death threats a day.

Sasha is also said to have a deal with L’Oreal.

Where are they from? Both Jack and Sasha are from Solihull in the West Midlands.

Sasha Attwood is big on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did they meet? They reportedly first started dating aged 16 at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Secondary School.

However, their relationship came under scrutiny last year following tabloid claims Jack had been on secret dates with Emily Atack.

Both celebrities denied the allegations.

Callum Wilson is a striker for Newcastle United and England (Credit: YouTube)

Callum Wilson is married to Stacey Wilson

Age? Callum is 30 but Stacey’s age is unknown.

What does she do? Stacey keeps a low public profile and is not thought to have open social media profiles. Her occupation is not know but she and Callum reportedly share son Oritse and daughter Orlagh together.

Where are they from? Callum was born and went to school in Coventry before starting his playing career at his hometown club.

How did they meet? The couple are believed to have been childhood sweethearts.

