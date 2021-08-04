Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood receiving ‘200 death threats a day’ on Instagram as investigation is launched

Sasha Attwood has revealed she receives over 200 death threats a day, sparking an Instagram investigation.

The beauty blogger made the revelation as part of an update to her followers on YouTube following her return from holiday with footballer boyfriend Jack Grealish.

Sasha, who has just jetted back from a luxurious trip to Croatia with Jack, admitted feeling upset by how “nasty people can be” in the post.

The beauty blogger has addressed her fans (Credit: Sasha Attwood/YouTube)

Sasha Attwood speaks out on death threats

She said: “They said, ‘I hope you get cancer and die’ or I hope your whole family dies.’

“They say, ‘I hope the next time you’re in the car you crash it and die, I hope after Wembley you die.’ I was receiving 200 death threats a day. I’m not exaggerating when I say that.

“I had so many messages every single day. I still get them now, all day every day.”

The stunning model also highlighted that while she is in a relationship with Aston Villa star Jack, her social media is all about her.

Sasha, 25, also hit out at her trolls calling their behaviour “embarrassing” and stressing that her relationship is not a big deal.

She continued: “Things have obviously blown up over the Euros, but I never thought in a million years it would ever be this bad. It just kind of blows my mind how nasty people can be for no reason whatsoever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Rebecca (@sasha__rebecca)

“I’ve always been quite a strong person, I’ve always been very good at blocking out people’s opinions. But it’s on a whole other level.

“It’s just crazy. It’s the nasty messages about my appearance, people’s opinions. What are you all doing? It’s embarrassing.”

Sasha also branded social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram as toxic as she revealed most of the hate comes from teenage girls.

She said: “You hear people talking about trolling, but I never realised how bad it actually was. The scary thing is, it’s young girls.

“I’d go on these girls’ accounts who have sent me stuff and they’re 13 or 14. It’s so sad. I try to put it down to age but then I think when I was that age I never sent a message like that.

“I think it’s so toxic, social media, and it’s really sad these generations have grown up thinking that it’s OK to say things like that.

Sasha then encouraged her haters to think before they act and ask themselves why they’re lashing out.

She added: “Why are you doing it? Please ask yourself why. If you’re one of those people who goes out of your way to make a fake account or to send a horrible ­message, wishing someone was dead or talking about their appearance, or talking about their personal life, why, what are you getting out of it?”

Instagram have confirmed that they have now launched an investigation into the abuse. The social media platform say they are “committed” to making the platform a safe place.



Jack on the pitch for Aston Villa (Credit: Arron Gent/phcimages/Cover Images)

A spokeswoman said: “No one should have to experience abuse or harassment, and we don’t want it on Instagram. We encourage people to turn on Hidden Words, a tool which means that no one has to see abuse in their comments or DMs.

“We also strongly recommend that people report behaviour like this to the police, so we can support them in their investigations.”

