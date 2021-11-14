Jack Grealish has reportedly found himself in something of a love triangle with on-off girlfriend Sasha Attwood and Emily Atack.

The Mail on Sunday reports the footballer, 26, is “besotted” with Inbetweeners actress Emily, 31.

However, the publication indicates Emily won’t “hang around” for him if Jack sticks with his girlfriend of a decade.

Jack Grealish plays football for Manchester City and England (Credit: YouTube)

Jack Grealish and Emily Atack

According to reports, the Manchester City midfielder and TV personality Emily have been on secret dates together.

Sources have claimed she likes the £100 million sports star – but believed he was single when they met.

Read more: Emily Atack reveals she’s been sent ‘rape and murder’ threats online from ‘family men’

An England player colleague of Jack reportedly introduced him to Emily.

However, the tabloid indicates Emily presumed he was no longer in a relationship after allegedly seeing him on dating app Raya.

Emily Atack reportedly believed Jack was single (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A friend of Emily’s told the tabloid: “Jack is besotted with Emily… she really likes him too – otherwise, of course, she wouldn’t have met up with him.

“She did also think he was single – it is what you expect if you see someone on a site looking for a girlfriend.”

The unidentified pal went on to suggest the ball is in Jack’s court.

Emily has really enjoyed his company recently.

However, Emily will apparently move on if he intends to maintain his relationship with Sasha.

They continued: “Emily has really enjoyed his company recently, but she certainly isn’t going to hang around if he stays with his girlfriend. She will happily get on with her life if that’s what he wants to do. It’s up to him now.”

ED! has contacted representatives for both Emily and Jack for comment.

Jack and Emily reportedly met six weeks ago (Credit: LADbible TV YouTube)

Jack’s girlfriend feeling?

The Mail also claims model Sasha is “devastated” following reports about her on-off boyfriend and Emily.

The 25-year-old reportedly only found out about newspaper claims after the England game against Albania on Friday (November 12).

Read more: Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood receiving ‘200 death threats a day’ on Instagram

She was in attendance for the match at Wembley Stadium and spent the day with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison.

Jack and Sasha first met as teenagers at school in Solihull.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.