When and where is the World Cup 2022? Can England win it?

The England football team did the UK proud in the Euro 2020 competition, but can they do the same in the upcoming World Cup 2022?

As the nation attempts to settle down after the EPIC battle between Italy and England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final, some fans are already looking ahead to the next challenge.

Okay, so English fans didn’t get the result they wanted after a disappointing penalty shoot out…

But can England replicate their success in the World Cup and even win it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

England player Kalvin Phillips plays in the final of the Euro 2020 (Credit: YouTube/BBC One)

Read more: ‘Real reason’ Prince George wore a suit at England football match

When is the World Cup 2022?

There are usually two years between the European Championships and World Cups.

However, there is only a gap of one year this time, as a result of the pandemic.

Organisers were forced to push back Euro 2020 because of the global Covid-19 crisis.

World Cups are traditionally held in the summer, but the 2022 tournament will be in November and December due to the climate in the host location.

The opening game will be on November 21, with the final just a week before Christmas, on December 18 2022.

Where is the World Cup 2022 taking place?

The World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar.

Organisers decided that Qatar is too hot in June and July to hold the tournament, so it will take place in our winter.

This will be the first World Cup Qatar have ever competed in, due to qualifying as hosts.

However, there has been huge controversy over Qatar hosting the tournament.

This is as a result of allegations of bribery between the Qatar bid committee and FIFA members and executives.

The country’s human rights record has also been a source of complaints.

England beat Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League match in Madrid, Spain (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Piers Morgan reignites Twitter spat with Dan Walker as he claims star was ‘fired’ from Football Focus

Where is Qatar?

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country.

Its terrain comprises mostly of arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes.

Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design.

World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar will have eight venues for matches, pending any changes.

Three are in Al-Rayyan, two in Doha and one apiece in Al-Wakrah, Al-Khor and Lusail.

Each stadium hosts between 40,000 and 80,000 fans, with the final being held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The stadiums for the tournament have been built from scratch, due to the country not being known for its football history.

Will England be taking part in the World Cup 2022?

It certainly looks likely at the moment.

England is in a qualifying group with Hungary, Poland, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.

Three fixtures have been played so far and England have won all three – most recently a 2-1 victory over Poland in March 2021.

This leaves them top of the group, and therefore in pole position to earn a spot at next year’s tournament.

Will Harry Kane be competing in the World Cup 2022? (Credit: Splash)

Can England win the World Cup 2022?

England has proved they have what it takes to go far.

Gareth Southgate‘s England players secured their place in the final of a major competition for just the second time in history during the Euro 2020 tournament.

They reached their first major final since the 1966 World Cup – a wait of 55 years.

And we think this is just the beginning for the team, which combines experienced players like Harry Kane and young, raw talent like Jude Bellingham.

The World Cup includes some top-scorers including Argentina and Brazil, who aren’t able to compete in the Euros.

The Three Lions have had one victory at the finals, back in 1966.

Since then, they have reached the semi-finals twice – 1990 and 2018 – losing on both occasions.

England have qualified for the World Cup for the past six tournaments.

Who won the last World Cup?

The current champions are France.

They won their second title at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Football fans can still watch the England match against Italy in BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Do you think England can win the World Cup 2021? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.