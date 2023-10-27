Pregnant Emily Andre makes big announcement as she admits she’s ‘over the moon’

Pregnant Emily Andre has made a big announcement as she admits that she’s “over the moon”.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to make the big announcement yesterday (Thursday, October 26).

Emily Andre makes big announcement

Yesterday saw Emily take to Instagram to share some exciting news with her 528k followers.

The doctor revealed to fans that she hs written another book, this one titled Healthy Mind, Happy You. The star – who is married to Peter Andre – shared a snap of the book on her profile.

“EXCITING NEWS! I’m over the moon to reveal my latest book, Healthy Mind, Happy You,” she captioned the post.

“Mental health is so important for children and adults alike. With this book for 9+ readers, I want to support children in dealing with everyday worries and reaching out when things are hard,” she then continued.

“It’s been such a privilege to write, and I hope it helps children to feel more confident talking about their mental health” she then said.

“Healthy Mind, Happy You is out in January and available to pre-order now from all good bookshops and from the link in my bio!”

Emily has been praised (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their support to Emily Andre after big announcement

Emily’s fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate the star on her big news.

“Wow that is amazing! Very interesting to know all about mental health so important to help solve the problem to improve with their health. Can’t wait to buy your book… well done Emily,” one fan commented.

“Amazing well done Emily. Mental health needs more awareness, especially for children. Your book looks amazing,” another gushed.

“Fantastic!!! Can’t wait to read this,” a third said. “This is good news, congratulations!!” another said.

Peter and Emily are having another baby! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily reveals pregnancy struggle

Emily’s big announcement comes not long after she and Peter announced that they’re expecting their third child together.

They are parents to Theo and Amelia, whilst Peter is also father to Princess and Junior.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we,” they said on Instagram earlier this month.

However, Emily has since revealed that pregnancy hasn’t been all plain sailing for her. She has confessed that she can’t stomach coffee now.

“First time I’ve stomached coffee in over 2 months (decaf!)… let’s see how it goes down!!” she said on Instagram, sharing a snap of a half-drunk cup of coffee.

