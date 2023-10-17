Emily Andre shares pregnancy update as she reveals struggle following baby announcement

Emily Andre has shared a pregnancy update, revealing her struggle since going public with the big news. The NHS doctor, married to singer Peter Andre, shared the news on an Instagram story today.

The couple revealed that they are expecting a child together – Peter’s fifth – last week. Emily already shares Theo, aged six, and daughter Amelia, nine, with Peter. He has two other children, daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price.

However, pregnancy has not been entirely easy for Emily it seems.

Peter and Emily Andre are expecting another child (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emily Andre shares pregnancy update

Sharing a post on her Instagram story today, Emily revealed that pregnancy has left her unable to stomach coffee.

“First time I’ve stomached coffee in over 2 months (decaf!)… let’s see how it goes down!!” Emily said, sharing a snap of a half-drunk cup of coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

Emily and Peter Andre share pregnancy news

The couple shared news of their pregnancy on social media last week. In an Instagram post, the couple held up a set of baby scans for all to see.

They wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we.”

The Mysterious Girl singer previously opened up about expanding his family with wife Emily.

We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited.

“With Theo growing up so fast it does bring up the question of having another baby. When he was opening his presents Emily and I were looking at each other and we knew what the other was thinking,” he previously said, in a column for OK! Magazine.

“When your youngest is no longer little it makes you think about the baby stage, but that’s always going to be the case when you have another too, and you could just keep going!”

Read more: A complete timeline of Peter Andre and wife Emily’s romance as he’s trolled over baby news

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!