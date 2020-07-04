EastEnders' Jessica Plummer confirms Chantelle return after death claims

EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer has confirmed her return to work - putting an end to speculation her character Chantelle Atkins had been murdered during lockdown.

Fans were convinced Chantelle had been killed by evil husband Gray after she was missing from a preview.

Jessica has confirmed her return to filming (Credit: BBC)

Rumours went into overdrive that Chantelle wouldn't be seen again - but last night actress Jessica put them to rest.

The actress posted a picture of her with her new make-up brushes at work.

Each cast member has been issued with their own set of make-up while social distancing is in effect.

Read more: EastEnders viewers notice Kathy Beale 'hasn't aged a day' since Sharongate

And with Jessica having some for Chantelle it means she's still very much filming.

Of course it could be an elaborate ruse but that seems unlikely.

The fan theory

In the EastEnders forum, Walford Web, one fan wrote: "I wonder if they're going to use lockdown as a plot point for the Chantelle and Gray story?"

A second said: "More convinced Chantelle is a goner!

Gray secretly abuses his wife (Credit: BBC)

"The actress got new headshots and we all know what that means... Lorraine Stanley is saying Karen has a dark storyline coming up.

"I don't see Chantelle leaving Gray and him just going to prison or coming back for some revenge plot which sees him die as it's all been done before.

Read more: EastEnders fans spot Ben's new implant in filming pictures

"We also don't know if the story Kate Oates said scared her last year when she took charge has happened yet... I can't think of anything else that may have applied to.

"This will be her version of Aidan's suicide in Corrie and Donna's death in Emmerdale."

Another added: "Imagine if the first episode back starts with a funeral procession (like Footballers Wives Season three) where we spot characters one by one and rule them out, until eventually we see a shot of the coffin being taken out of the hearse with a 'Chantelle' flower arrangement on it."

Domestic abuse cases in lockdown

During the coronavirus lockdown, police revealed they are started to see a rise in domestic abuse cases.

Visit the NHS website if you are suffering domestic abuse and need help or advice.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!