EastEnders fans spot Ben Mitchell's new implant in filming pictures

EastEnders fans think they have spotted Ben Mitchell's new cochlear implant in the new set pictures.

The gangster was left with almost total hearing loss after suffering a head trauma in the boat disaster back in February.

Fans have spotted Ben has an attachment on his ear (Credit: BBC)

And a recent gunshot left him unable to hear anything after bursting his eardrum.

Has Ben had his operation in EastEnders?

Viewers know Ben has been waiting for an operation to fit a cochlear implant to help him begin to hear again but the soap took a break due to the pandemic.

Now it looks like Ben's operation is set to happen off screen.

The soap released new filming pictures from this week and eagle-eyed fans have spotted Ben has something around his ear.

And they are convinced it is his new implant.

One EastEnders fan said on Twitter: "So some are saying Ben's had the op off screen and already has the implant in this pic.. I am looking."

A second replied: "I can 100% see a plastic black hearing aid and also a black wire around his ear."

A third said: "It looks like a cochlear aid, as in, sitting on the head rather than fitting into the ear. Looks good."

Fans will have to wait months for an answer though with the soap not returning to screens until September.

Time jump confirmed for EastEnders

Actor Max Bowden confirmed this week that the soap will have a time jump.

Speaking on Lorraine he said Ben isn't coping after the three month lockdown.

Max revealed the time jump on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Ben's not had an easy ride since the 35th anniversary, has he?

"So I think his head's been all over the place and to encompass that with a three-month lock down, he is certainly going to be in a worse for wear state!"

Max added: "It was definitely daunting – I felt a bit rusty if anything but no it was lovely and I got to see Tony.

"The crew have done a phenomenal job in making everything safe.

"I felt safer there than I did going to the supermarket which I think is such a testament to the work that they put in.

"They've done brilliantly."

