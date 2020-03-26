Police report cases of domestic abuse linked to coronavirus outbreak and are preparing for worse

A senior police chief says domestic abuse linked to coronavirus has already been reported.

As the country went into lockdown, fears were raised for those who live with an abusive partner.

As per Boris Johnson's new measures, all Brits should stay at home to stop the spread of the virus.

However, this has led to the heartbreaking announcement by the police.

Baroness Beverley Hughes, deputy mayor for policing and crime in Greater Manchester, revealed the news.

She said there have been reports of abuse linked to the virus and the force was therefore preparing for serious incidents.

"Very stressful circumstances"

She said: "I think we are beginning to see a rise in domestic abuse incidents. We anticipated this might happen in the very stressful circumstances for many families."

For instance, the baroness said families were being asked to stay at home. Many of those now have significantly less money as a result of the lockdown.

We are beginning to see a rise in domestic abuse incidents.

She added: "The potential for tension to arise in the home as a result of what we are asking people to cope with is going to increase."

"Therefore we would be right to think this might display itself in an increase in the number of domestic incidents we are called to," she said.

The police chief added they were "preparing for that".

She said: "Some of those most serious incidents will be challenging, particularly if the victim needs to be moved to a refuge."

"Report any concerns"

However, she added: "The police specialise in these kind of cases and are and working with the local authorities to prepare for that."

Cumbria is asking postal workers and delivery drivers to look for signs of abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan St Quintin said: "We ask for everyone to look out for each other as much as possible."

He added: "We would like to extend this plea to postal workers, delivery drivers and carers who will still be visiting houses."

They are asked to "keep an eye out for any signs of abuse and to report any concerns".

Visit the NHS website if you are suffering domestic abuse and need help or advice.

