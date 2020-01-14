Stormzy slams Eamonn Holmes over Meghan Markle 'uppity' race row

Rapper Stormzy has slammed comments that This Morning host Eamonn Holmes made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Back in November, Eamonn came under fire after calling Meghan "uppity" – a term that has racial connotations.

He said on This Morning: "If you have an uppity attitude, you’re only through the door two minutes and suddenly you’re sitting at Wimbledon and your royal protection are saying: 'No photographs, no photographs!'"

Eamonn has come under fire from Stormzy for his use of the word "uppity" (Credit: Splash News)

Historically, the word "uppity" was a slur used in 19th Century America to insult black people who "didn't know their place".

However, Eamonn was said to be "unaware" of the history of the term.

I'm like, nah, she's black man. Just get the f**k out of here.

Now, however, Stormzy has laid into Eamonn, telling a radio station he should "get the f**k out of here".

It comes amid claims that some media coverage of the duchess has been racist.

Stormzy has leapt to Meghan's defence, calling her a "lovely woman" (Credit: Splash News)

Stormzy told Hot 97: "This whole royal family thing, I had no idea it was so deep. I'm not super into the royal family. I look at it and I think, Meghan, she's a sweet girl, she's a sweet woman, she's a lovely woman."

He added: "She does her thing, I ain't heard her say nothing crazy, and they just hate her."

Stormzy then addressed Eamonn's comments and said: "Bro, she's black, that's who you're talking about."

He added: "I just look at her and I think she's got that arrogance. I'm like, nah, she's black man. Just get the f**k out of here."

Continuing to stick up for the duchess, he continued: "If I told someone write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle, the list is rubbish. There's nothing credible to it but there's an obsession with the royal family."

Stormzy blasted Eamonn during a radio interview (Credit: Splash News)

Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

