Eamonn Holmes has spoken out about his battle with the tax man, claiming the whole ordeal almost sent him blind.

The GB News presenter is being ordered to pay a £250,000 tax bill following a 2020 court ruling.

A tribunal found that despite Eamonn arguing that he was freelance while working on This Morning, he still counted as an ITV employee for tax purposes.

He is now appealing the ruling, and has opened up to the Mirror, claiming that the whole ordeal almost sent him blind.

Eamonn Holmes’ health woes amid tax row

TV favourite Eamonn believes that his bout of shingles in 2018 was brought on by the tax row with HMRC.

He said: “I was like a lamb to the slaughter – it was the most stressful, humiliating experience.”

Eamonn added that it’s been the worst experience of his life “outside of losing my father”.

He claimed he was left unable to work after being struck down with shingles, which he thinks was brought on by the stress of the case.

And, not only that, but doctors warned him that the worst-case scenario could see him going blind.

“It was bloody scary to see it. It looked as if someone had taken a baseball bat to my face and smashed me about a bit.

“Blindness could have been a complication in my case,” he then added.

Eamonn’s rough ride

It’s not been an easy few years for telly favourite Eamonn.

He has hit out at ITV after being replaced on This Morning by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Following that he has been dealt a series of health woes, with the news anchor forced to take time off work to recover from surgery.

Most recently he was unable to attend his mother’s funeral due to his health issues.

