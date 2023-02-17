Eamonn Holmes makes heartbreaking confession about ‘humiliating’ health woes and being unable to attend mum’s funeral

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his health woes as he branded it “humiliating” being so dependent on other people.

Appearing on Kaye Adams’ latest podcast episode, Eamonn spoke about his life from his health, his relationship with Ruth Langsford and losing his beloved mum.

Eamonn has had some health worries in the last few years which initially began when he had a hip operation in 2016.

Presenter Eamonn has opened up about his health woes in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes health

The presenter underwent an operation on his back last year after suffering from chronic pain and three slipped discs.

He then fell weeks after the operation and broke his shoulder.

Speaking on Kaye’s How To Be 60 podcast, GB News star Eamonn opened up about his struggles with his health.

He said: “The most awful thing is being dependent on other people and what that does for you.

“Being dependent for someone to get your cup of tea, get something from the fridge, pass you the TV remote control, to bring you to the bathroom sometimes.

Eamonn also spoke about losing his beloved mum on the podcast (Credit: GB News/YouTube)

“There’s so many things where it’s demoralising. It’s very humiliating. Another thing is loneliness. Talking to people.

“There are older people that I know who I would phone up. I’ve known a lot of people who have died in the past year, people much younger than me.

“You think, ‘Oh my God, none of this is forever.'”

During the podcast, Eamonn also spoke about losing his beloved parents.

He lost his dad in his 30s and his mum Josie died last year.

Eamonn said he couldn’t attend the funeral in person and had to appear via video link.

He said: “It was a terrible thing to have to contemplate that I wouldn’t be at my own mother’s funeral, that I wouldn’t be lifting her coffin.

“I was able to tell her before she died. I was in a hospital bed, she was in a hospital bed and we did a video link.

“I said, ‘Mum, I won’t be able to be there.’ She said, ‘I don’t want you there anyway because if you go along it’ll all be about you and it’s not your day, it’s my day.'”

Eamonn on losing his mum

Speaking about his mum, Eamonn said: “Her mind was pin-sharp. Her body was incredibly frail.

“That was it. She just faded away eventually. I found it very very hard to deal with the fact that I couldn’t be there.

“That was the big thing that I couldn’t be there and I still haven’t been at her graveside.”

