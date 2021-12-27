Former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has shared a sweet family Instagram snap with his son, Declan, and granddaughter, Emilia.

Eamonn, 62, posted the photo on Instagram along with the caption: “Pappa and Dec agree Emilia is the best thing we found under the Tree.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Read more: Rose Ayling-Ellis shares her daredevil Christmas Day antics on Instagram

What did Eamonn Holmes say on Instagram?

The shot was taken on Boxing Day and shows Eamonn and Declan beaming with joy as they hold Emilia between them in her carseat.

While his followers flocked to compliment him on his family, it didn’t go unnoticed that Declan is very much Eamonn’s ‘mini-me’.

“Shes beautiful and your son looks like you Eamonn,” one fan gushed.

Eamonn replied, saying: “Mini me…. except he’s taller” accompanied by several laughing emojis.

“Your son is your double, have a lovely Boxing Day Eamonn,” agreed another.

A third said: “Emilia is gorgeous and Dec looks just like you!”

It was Emilia’s first Christmas and Eamonn’s first Christmas being a grandad.

The tot was born in July and Eamonn was equally smitten with the little girl back then, proudly posting a photo of Declan holding her.

Eamonn became a granddad in July (Credit: SplashNews)

In the pic doting dad Declan gently cradles newborn Emilia in a gorgeous black-and-white image.

Eamonn captioned the image: “My First born Son Declan with his first born and my first Grandchild Emilia.

“Welcome to The World Emilia.”

He also revealed the nickname he’d like Emilia to call him in future.

“Just call me Papa,” he said.

It wasn’t long until Eamonn’s legions of fans and followers were bowled over by the cuteness of the image.

Eamonn and Ruth had been This Morning hosts for over 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Wanted’s Tom Parker shares sweet insight into his family Christmas

2022 is looking to be a busy one for Eamonn as he starts his new role with GB News.

Earlier this month, Eamonn posted a statement on Twitter about his new job after quitting as host of This Morning.

What he’s said about new job

He said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.”

He added: “I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were This Morning’s Friday presenters for over 14 years. Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond took over at the start of this year.

Eammon announced that Declan’s wife, Jenny, was expecting on This Morning back in April.

Meanwhile, head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.