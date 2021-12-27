The Wanted star Tom Parker shares sweet glimpse into his Christmas with family

The Wanted star Tom Parker has shared some special Christmas moments with his Instagram followers after revealing some good news about his brain tumour.

Tom, 33, took to his Insta stories to share some moments of what looked like a perfect family Christmas.

In one clip, his two-year-old daughter, Aurelia, shows she is a chip off the old block as she sings fiercely along to This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Her mum, Kelsey, can be seen in the background chuckling away as she holds a spotlight on the little girl.

Aurelia sings and dances, more than happy to be the centre of attention.

Tom captioned the cute vid: “@aureliaroseparker singing her heart out.”

What has Tom Parker said about his brain tumour?

Back in November, Tom revealed that his brain tumour is “under control”.

The singer revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

At the time, he was told that it was inoperable and “terminal”.

And earlier this month he spoke to OK! magazine, revealing just how difficult last Christmas had been for him.

He spoke about how Christmas 2020 was an extremely trying time as he was undergoing a gruelling regime of cancer treatment. It left him with no appetite for his Christmas dinner.

Tom also said that he was looking forward to the little things this year, like waking up with his toddlers on Christmas morning.

Judging from his Instagram, this Christmas has been a much happier one for the Parker family.

Meanwhile, Tom even shared a video of his Boxing Day turkey curry, so he definitely has his appetite back.

Tom and Kelsey, 31, also told the publication that they were looking forward to 2022.

The singer said of his hopes for next year: “Hopefully cancer-free, more babies and more shows with The Wanted.”

Is Tom’s brain tumour gone?

Tom gave an update on his condition during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this month.

Appearing with Kelsey, Tom told the panel that the tumour is now stable.

He said: “Stable, yeah! It’s pretty unheard of at this point. Really over the moon and very grateful.”

Kelsey then added: “You always worry about the scan. When we got the news we were elated and so happy.”

She also said: “We have positive notes and affirmations around the house.”

