Diego Maradona has reportedly died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The footballing legend underwent surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month but is reported to have died today (Wednesday, November 24).

After his surgery, which was understood to have been successful, it was announced he would be treated for alcohol dependency.

Former footballer Diego Maradona has died aged 60 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Diego Maradona’s football career

Diego is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He was captain of Argentina when they won World Cup in 1986.

During his club career, he played for Barcelona and also won two Serie A titles with Napoli.

He scored 34 goals for Agentina’s national team (Credit: SplashNews.com)

For his national team, he scored 34 goals across 91 appearances and played in four World Cups.

He got the final of the 1990 World Cup with his team, but West Germany beat them. He captained them in 1994, but officials sent him home after he failed a drugs test for ephedrine.

Diego struggled with cocaine addiction during the second half of his career and he retired from professional football in 1997, aged 37.

England fans will remember his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal (Credit: Photo by Carlo Fumagalli/AP/Shutterstock)

What was Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal?

Diego scored his infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England during the 1986 World Cup.

His hand allegedly came into contact with the ball right before it went into the goal, meaning it would have been disallowed under association football rules.

Quite simply, a player like no other. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.

However, the referees did not see it and allowed the goal, which was the first of the match. England lost 2-1 in the end, knocking them from the competition.

Diego Maradona retired from professional football in 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maradona fans pay tribute to footballing legend

Tributes poured in on social media amid news of Diego Maradona’s death.

Former footballer and pundit Michael Owen said on Twitter: “Quite simply, a player like no other. Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.”

A fan tweeted: “Why can’t 2020 just end tomorrow? We have had enough. #Maradona.”

BT Sport writer Ian Darke said: “Farewell to perhaps the most exciting, charismatic player ever to pull on a shirt… the extraordinary Diego Maradona. Sad to hear this news, especially when he was only 60.”

Farewell to perhaps the most exciting charismatic player ever to pull on a shirt …the extraordinary Diego Maradona. Sad to hear this news, especially when he was only 60. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) November 25, 2020

George Best will be getting the beers in for Maradona as we speak. 💔 — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) November 25, 2020

A little anecdote that sums up Maradona's sheer status. Before the 1990 World Cup opener, some of the Cameroonian players started crying when they saw him in the tunnel, because they just couldn't believe they were on the same pitch as him. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 25, 2020

Gary Lineker slammed for ‘unnecessary’ pun in tribute.

Pundit Gary Lineker also paid tribute, tweeting that he hopes Diego has “found comfort in the hands of God”.

Some of his followers took issue with the wordplay, branding it “disrespectful”.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Not the time to make puns Gary — Fitsum Tilahun MD (@fitse_t) November 25, 2020

No. It was deliberate. And comes across as bitter. — Hunty (@SeanEll26478725) November 25, 2020

Cheap and pathetic shot. — Alex (@obrienalex) November 25, 2020

