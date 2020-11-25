Heavy D, the former Big Brother star whose real name was Colin Newell, is reportedly dead.

The TV personality, who once appeared on the celebrity version of the Channel 5 reality series, is reported to have died at the age of 43.

Heavy D is reportedly dead at the age of 43 (Credit: Terry Scott / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who was Heavy D?

Colin Newell, known by his moniker Heavy D, was a TV star who appeared on the show Storage Hunters.

He was also known as The Boominator because of the fact he liked to shout “Boom!”

Colin Newell was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

How did Heavy D die?

No details about his cause of death have emerged.

His friend, Nick Nevern, wrote on Twitter: “I’m very shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd.”

Others paid tribute to the star and sent their condolences to his family.

Im shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Heavy D My condolences to his friends & Family ♥️ @HeavyHeavyd — Gooner Gamer TV (@gamer_gooner) November 25, 2020

#RIPHeavyD what a shock and shame love or hate him he was entertaining and gone far to young! Shocked and sad to hear this @HeavyHeavyd hope your at peace now! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — john lowis (@john_lowis) November 25, 2020

Heavy D mistaken identity

However, his death sparked some confusion on social media, as some mixed him up with another star called Heavy D who died some time ago.

The Jamaican-born American rapper Heavy D died in 2011.

I thought it was the rapper but he already died only to find it’s another Heavy D — Kenneth West (@NotClaudine) November 25, 2020

I thought heavy d died years ago?? https://t.co/LUDoNl6jLN — Sensei Buckets (@ZeroXYHero) November 25, 2020

Heavy D was the fourth contestant eliminated on CBB (Credit: Celebrity Big Brother UK / YouTube)

When was Heavy D on Celebrity Big Brother?

Heavy D featured on the show in 2016 for the 18th series.

He was the fourth celebrity contestant that the public voted out, after he went up against Stephen Bear, Renee Graziano and Lewis Bloor.

Heavy D was also known for being on Storage Hunters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What TV shows has Heavy D been on?

Aside from Celebrity Big Brother, Heavy D’s fans loved his work on the show Storage Hunters.

On the UK version of the programme, he served as a main buyer.

Similarly, Heavy D once appeared on ITV daytime show Judge Rinder.

He was on because he reportedly owed his former landlord £12,000 in rent, and they also claimed he had damaged the flat, located in North London.

However, he filed a £8,000 counterclaim for loss of earnings as he alleged that a negative story sold to the press had harmed his TV career.

In the end, star Robert Rinder ruled that Heavy D had to pay damages to the tune of £5,000.

GEAR AND BRASSES IS NOW AVAILABLE ON iTunes to download for 79p 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/txAvKnyE2Y — Heavy D (@HeavyHeavyd) October 28, 2020

Did Heavy D have Children?

Yes, Heavy D had a daughter with Bryony Harris, his ex-girlfriend.

Bryony gave birth to their child, Rory, in September 2017.

