Des O’Connor’s daughter Kristina pays heartfelt tribute to ‘dad she had to share with the world’

The youngest daughter of Des O’Connor has paid an emotional tribute to her late dad on social media.

Kristina O’Connor, 23, told followers she was “heartbroken” by losing her father but was glad to have had precious moments with him before he died.

She also shared an uplifting, undated image showing her and her dad embracing. Much-loved entertainer Des smiles at the camera as Kristina gives him a peck on the cheek.

An accompanying and intimate personal message made it clear how much the singer adored her dad.

Kristina O’Connor attends an event with Des’ wife Jodie, her brother Adam and dad Des O’Connor (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “I feel very grateful that was were able to spend some of his last moments together (COVID-safely), just the two of is, and to say what we needed to say to one another.

“I told him about the deep feeling of pride in my belly whenever somebody points out how similar we are, both as performers and as people.

It wasn’t always easy to share my Dad with the rest of the world.

“He told me that I was going to make him cry if I carried on talking like that (as he dabbed at his eye).”

Kristina also hinted at how fame meant everybody wanted Des’ attention.

Des O’Connor passed away last weekend aged 88 (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

She continued: “It wasn’t always easy to share my Dad with the rest of the world. Sometimes I just wanted him all to myself.

“But, after witnessing such as overwhelming outpouring of love and warmth in tributes, being able to share him now feels, itself, like one more gift.”

Finding comfort in previously unseen Des O’Connor pictures

Kristina also revealed her joy at learning new things about her dad, even now.

She wrote: “I’m discovering old clips and photos that I’ve never seen before and it brings me comfort. Even now, the saddest I have ever felt, Daddy can still make me laugh.”

Fans rushed to give their approval to the post, with tweet racking up thousands of engagements in a couple of hours.

Many also gave Kristina their condolences – and some fans even shared images and anecdotes from their own encounters with Des.

“Nothing will change how you feel right now but it was very special. Thinking of you,” wrote one well wisher.

“Thank you for sharing your father with the world,” tweeted another by reply.

A third person added: “For as long as I can remember Des has always made me smile.”

And someone else contributed: “Sending you and your family much love. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Last month another tweet of Kristina’s went viral as she shared an image of Des shielding from coronavirus at home.

Talk show host Des died in hospital aged 88 last weekend. He suffered a fall last week at his Buckinghamshire home.

As well as Kristina, he is survived by wife Jodie, their son Adam and three more daughters, Karen, TJ and Samantha.

