Denise Welch hits back on Twitter as Piers Morgan’s son calls her ‘abusive bully’ in spat

Denise Welch became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan’s son, Spencer Morgan, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, January 11).
Denise hit back at Piers asking for his GMB job back – and Spencer was quick to defend his dad from the Loose Women star.
Denise Welch slams Piers Morgan on Twitter
Last week, Piers seemingly asked for his job at Good Morning Britain back.
The host lost his job on the ITV show after slamming Meghan Markle’s claims during the now infamous Oprah interview.
“I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry & Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family. Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?” he tweeted.
Piers’ son, Spencer, 29, showed his support for his dad, tweeting: “Have @itv apologised to @piersmorgan yet?” [Sic]
It’s safe to say that Denise didn’t like that.
Spencer Morgan hits out at Denise Welch
The Loose Women star was quick to slam Piers.
“What for?? Has he apologised to the nation for his abuse of people not vaccinated?? For terrifying people on a daily basis for 2 yrs!!! For bullying people with mental health issues??” she tweeted. [sic]
Spencer, however, was having none of it.
“Lol. You’re the most abusive bully on this app. Do one,” he said, quote-tweeting Denise‘s scathing attack on the dad.
“Oh please!!!” Denise then replied, posting a string of laughing emojis at the end of her tweet.
Fans defend Denise
If Spencer was expecting people to be on his side, however, he was sadly mistaken.
A number of Denise’s fans flooded his replies showing their support for Denise.
“Wow you want to look at your own family first,” one told Spencer.
“You’ve met your old man right?” another asked.
“Gotta love Denise… she is facts, Piers is fiction!” a third wrote.
Not everyone was on Denise’s side though.
“Both as bad as each other!” one fan tweeted.
