Piers Morgan Uncensored last night (Monday, January 9) saw the eponymous host clash with Trisha Goddard in a furious debate about Harry and Meghan.

As expected, viewers were divided, with clear sides being taken as the two stars battled it out the night before Harry’s book was released.

Piers and Trisha clashed on the show (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan and Trisha Goddard clash on Uncensored

Last night’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Piers welcome Trisha onto the show.

Together, they debated Harry recently insisting that he and Meghan never accused the Royal Family of ‘racism’ in their Oprah interview in 2021.

Harry made the comments during his interview with ITV, which aired on Sunday (January 8).

“What I said to you when we had that robust exchange of words, I do get fed up with other people, white people, labelling what is and isn’t racist to Black people,” Trisha said. “If they did actually use the word racism, I would be agreeing.”

However, Piers was quick to fire back, branding Trisha’s comments “utterly ridiculous”.

Trisha was firmly on Harry and Meghan’s side (Credit: TalkTV)

Clash on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Piers then told Trisha he would tell her “what racism is”.

“Oh good, let me get comfortable. Piers Morgan is about to lecture a Black woman about racism,” Trisha sniped.

“An example of racism would be somebody expressing concern about the skin colour of a baby from a mixed-race marriage and when the interviewer then says if it was darker that would be a problem, yes you may think that, that is an example of somebody expressing racism,” he said.

“For you to shamelessly sit there and pretend that wasn’t what they meant is utter bilge,” he fumed.

Viewers took sides (Credit: TalkTV)

Viewers divided over Piers and Trisha’s clash

Plenty of Uncensored viewers took to Twitter to pick a side following Trisha and Piers’ clash.

“Trisha can be as ‘fed up’ as she likes, it won’t change the fact that the Markles accused a mystery member of the Royal family of racism and are now manically backpedalling,” one viewer tweeted.

“Blimey, never thought I’d agree with Piers Morgan but he’s bang on the money…,” another said.

However, some people were on Trisha’s side.

“Is @piersmorgan stupid or just stupid? Plays a clip on air to Trisha where Meghan supposedly accuses the Royal family of racism, only for there to be no mention of it whatsoever! Well done @TrishaGoddard,” one viewer said.

“@piersmorgan is floundering in his argument with Trisha Goddard,” another wrote.

