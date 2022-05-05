Denise Welch has reignited her ‘feud’ with Piers Morgan again on Twitter.

The Loose Women panellist was responding to a post that Piers made about his new Uncensored show.

Piers promoted the programme in his usual style but Denise wasn’t having any of it.

Its not annoying anyone. No one’s watching it are they??! pic.twitter.com/ltvGJLVtyf — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) May 5, 2022

Denise Welch on Twitter

The ex-Good Morning Britain host tweeted: “Loving how much my new show @PiersUncensored is annoying all the right people, exactly as I’d hoped.

“Keep wailing, you whiny woke Guardian-reading wastrels… I’m your worst nightmare and only just getting started.”

The presenter’s fans loved the post but Denise clapped back.

She tweeted: “It’s not annoying anyone. No-one’s watching it are they?”

The disagreement comes after the pair locked horns earlier this year.

Denise has locked horns with Piers again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan news

Piers responded to reports of the government’s lockdown parties by saying those who didn’t want lockdown and Covid sceptics would feel “vindicated”.

But Denise disagreed and told the presenter there was a big difference between the two.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: Are James and Maeva still together after he turned down her marriage proposal?

The pair first fell out in 2020 when Piers took to Twitter after watching the actress talking about Covid on This Morning

He branded Denise a “Covid denier” and suggested she should not be given airtime.

After months of promotion, Piers‘ new show finally launched on TalkTV in April.

Like him or loathe him, he got everyone talking.

Piers’ new show has divided fans (Credit: Cover Images)

His first interview was with Donald Trump and both men had plenty to say about “cancel culture”.

At the beginning of the show, Piers warned viewers that he wasn’t going to be holding back.

He said: “I want to issue an urgent trigger warning for all ultra-sensitive, permanently offended woke snowflakes who may have accidentally tuned in. You are not going to enjoy my show. It’s going to really annoy you.”

Its debut left fans divided with many praising the presenter for his no-nonsense attitude.

But others were less keen.

The Guardian branded the father-of-four a “Jeremy Clarkson tribute act”.

Meanwhile, another viewer said the show was “mind-numbingly boring”.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs Mondays to Thursday from 8pm on TalkTV.

Are you watching Piers Morgan’s new show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.