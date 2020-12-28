Denise Welch poses in bikini as she opens up on weight loss battle

Denise Welch stripped to her bikini as she opened up on her incredible weight loss journey.

The Loose Women star, 62, flaunted her slimmed down physique as she recreated a throwback holiday snap on Instagram.

As well as looking great, Denise admitted she’s feeling amazing after her two stone weight loss has helped her “physical and mental health”.

Denise Welch stripped to her bikini on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Denise Welch say?

The before and after shots showed Denise perfecting the same fun pose in her bikini.

Alongside the photos, she wrote: “In a year where pretty much everything has been beyond our control, at least I continue to control my weight. @lighterlife flexifasting helps my physical and mental health.

“7 yrs ago I lost 2 stone in 8 weeks and never looked back. My osteoarthritis has never returned in my knees and my breathing is much better.

“This year more than ever before people are realising that being seriously overweight has huge implications and weight maintenance is not about looking good in tight jeans!! @lighterlife have had incredible success this year with reversing Type 2 diabetes in so many people and freeing people from a life of being in a toxic relationship with food.”

The Loose Women star posed in her bikini for a fun throwback snap (Credit: ITV)

The much-loved star, who is an ambassador for LighterLife, credited the weight loss scheme for helping her shed the pounds.

She added: “It’s been a very frightening, confusing, anxiety ridden year and no one can blame you for lockdown love handles!!

“But with 2021 upon us, if you are struggling to lose weight and want to stop yo-yo dieting give @lighterlife a go.”

Fans rushed to comment on Denise’s transformation, with many praising her weight loss efforts.

Denise has lost two stone in recent years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One wrote: “Very inspirational!”

A second added: “You’re looking great Denise! Think I need to try this diet.”

Another gushed: “You always look really great anyway, but well done on achieving your health goal.”

A fourth commented: “You look great. It’s amazing how weight affects everything.”

Denise admitted her weight loss has impacted her ‘mental health’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise opens up on her alcohol battle

The post comes weeks after the star opened up on her changing appearance after ditching booze for good.

The former Coronation Street star went sober eight years ago.

She said: “Sobriety has given me my life back and allowed me to deal with life’s constant challenges in a clear headed, balanced way.

“My marriage is wonderful and I nurture it and look after it in ways alcohol doesn’t allow you to.”

