Stacey Solomon is a frequent Instagram user, and now she has used the social media network to take down yet another mum-shamer.

The Loose Women star, 31, made no apologies after a troll got in touch to ask why she doesn’t show the real side of parenting in her posts.

What did Stacey Solomon say on Instagram?

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey shared a mum-shaming remark a follower made.

“You always upload videos of your son Rex smiling and laughing!

“Why do you never show the reality of what it’s really like having a toddler?” the troll asked.

Stacey responded on the post: “I get messages like this quite often but I’ve seen a few today for some reason…”

Captioning an image of one-year-old Rex by a bath, she continued: “He’s just a smiley boy. It’s just who he is. We’ve done nothing special.

“We haven’t sent him to smiley classes or anything.”

What else did Stacey say?

Stacey also said: “The thing is, he rarely cries, and when he does, the last thing I’m going to do is get my phone out and take a picture or video.

“But genuinely, when I look at him or talk to him or do anything if I’m honest he just cracks up laughing.

“And we love him for it and are extremely grateful.”

Stacey wasn’t finished there, either.

“Every child is different”

She blasted the troll by saying: “Just a little note to say… indirectly shaming a parent in any way is just the worst.”

“Making them wonder if them or their child is ‘normal’ is just cruel. EVERY child is different I have 3, NONE the same.

“So they are who they are and all parents are just doing their absolute best to love them unconditionally and that is all.”

