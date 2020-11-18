Denise Welch told she looks ‘ten years younger’ as she opens up alcohol battle

Denise Welch stunned fans as she shared an astonishing before and after photo of her appearance since ditching alcohol for good.

The Loose Women panelist, who decided to go sober eight years ago, took to Instagram today to show off the startling difference in her face.

As well as becoming a mum to her sons Matthew, 31, and Louis, 19, Denise told fans that giving up alcohol is the best thing she’s ever done.

What did Denise Welch say?

Captioning the post, Denise said: “This week is Alcohol Awareness Week. I had my last drink in April 2012. Next year I’ll have been sober for 9 yrs.

“Apart from my children it is the thing I am most proud of. Not only for myself but for the people who love me.

Sobriety has given me my life back

“This photo was taken leaving the same event last year and when I was drinking. But worse than what it was doing to me physically was what it was doing to me mentally. Anxiety, paranoia, anger, fear, depression, shame, you name it.

“Sobriety has given me my life back and allowed me to deal with life’s constant challenges in a clear headed, balanced way.”

Denise Welsh opened up on her alcohol battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Denise, 62, went on to praise her husband Lincoln Townley, who has also given up booze.

She added: “My marriage is wonderful and I nurture it and look after it in ways alcohol doesn’t allow you to. My husband being sober also is the anchor to my life.

“I know this is the most difficult year in so many ways and the temptation to drink is greater than ever.”

The TV star concluded the lengthy post by urging those with similar issues to seek help.

The Loose Women star praised her husband Lincoln (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

Denise’s post was met to a string of supportive comments from her followers.

Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha wrote: “You are a warrior. Sending so much love.”

A fan said: “Well done to you, a true inspiration to others who find their life taken over by any addiction.”

Another added: “You look ten years younger now. You are an extraordinary woman. That’s a fact.”

Denise went sober in 2012 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Denise Welch go sober?

Denise previously revealed that alcohol “ruined her life” for over a decade.

As well as impacting her relationships, the actress admitted it also affected her mental health.

She tweeted: “Alcohol is the most dangerous drug because it’s legal. Violence is fuelled by it. In most domestic abuse incidents alcohol is a major contributor.

“It is a major cause of anxiety & depression and yet we celebrate it everywhere. It ruined my life for 15 yrs.”

