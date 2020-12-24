Loose Women star Ruth Langsford appeared emotional as her fellow panellists gifted her a touching family present.

The 60-year-old host gushed over the thoughtful gift during today’s Christmas Special, after being presented with a personalised bauble.

The festive ornament featured a shot of Ruth and her mum Joan, who she has been unable to see as she lives in a care home.

Ruth Langsford was gifted a special present on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: What was Ruth Langsford gifted?

During the pre-recorded episode, Ruth, Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street-Porter gave each other gifts.

Coleen, who dressed as Santa on video call, told Ruth she had been a “good girl” before presenting the bauble.

She added: “Ruth, we know you won’t be getting to spend much time with her as usual this Christmas.

“So pop this on the tree and she will always be with you.”

The bauble featured a photograph of Ruth and her mum (Credit: ITV)

Getting emotional, Ruth replied: “Oh I bet it’s my mum, is it my mum?”

The host unwrapped the gift to reveal the special bauble.

Kissing the bauble, she added: “Oh, it’s me and my mummy, isn’t that lovely, thank you very much, Santa.”

As Ruth’s mum lives in assisted accommodation, restrictions have made it difficult for the two to spend quality time together.

Ruth appeared alongside Stacey Solomon and Janet Street-Porter on the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

The presenter has previously spoken about how tough it is to be apart from her mum during the pandemic.

She said: “She’s been amazing, but she’s of that wartime generation. She’s 88, she’s very stoic about it all. But I do miss her.”

What else happened on Loose Women?

The ITV panel started off the show with a cheeky Christmas Eve tipple.

Ruth opted for a sherry, Janet chose a bloody Mary and Brenda poured herself a pink gin and tonic.

The panel sipped on alcohol at 10am! (Credit: ITV)

Coleen went for spiced rum, while Stacey admitted alcohol would only “send her to sleep” as she sipped away on Coke.

However, some viewers were left less than impressed with the stars’ early morning drinks.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I’m watching Loose Women and they’re all on the bevs! Sherry, pink gin, bloody Mary. It’s 10am!”

A second said: “Loose Women on the juice at 10 o’clock in the morning..? Good message that..!”

Coleen Nolan enjoyed a glass of rum and Coke (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “[Bleep] sake they’re on the booze at 10am! #LooseWomen.”

While others saw the funny side and joked: “Loose Women using Christmas Eve as an excuse to drink at 10am is the most Loose Women thing ever.”

A second agreed: “Coleen drinking at 10am is a mood #LooseWomen.”

The festive episode also featured a chat with Jonathan Ross and a guide to wrapping the perfect Christmas present.

