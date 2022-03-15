Denise Van Outen has opened up on her battle with a health condition, following her split from partner Eddie Boxshall.

The presenter shared her experience with eczema on social media today (March 15), admitting that it has often left her feeling “self-conscious” in the past.

However, Denise has finally managed to control the irritating skin condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Van Outen 💙💛🇺🇦 (@vanouten_denise)

Denise Van Outen opens up on health condition after partner split

On Instagram, Denise explained: “I have had eczema for as long as I can remember.

“I used to think it was because of the food I was eating, but I realised that my eczema appears mostly when it’s cold. It flares-up quite badly on my arms, I’ll get dry patches and my skin will occasionally crack if I don’t get it under control.

“It’s difficult when you have a flare up and I admit my eczema has made me feel self-conscious. Even times when I was performing at my cabaret show I had to amend my costume to have long sleeves to cover it up.”

Read more: Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall hits back with defiant post

Revealing her skin hack, she added: “I have been using the Dry Skin Emollient from @doublebaseuk for the last month or so and I can honestly say the difference in my skin has been incredible.

“The Dry Skin Emollient is a gel so absorbs really quickly and works by trapping moisture in the skin and restoring its natural protective barrier. It’s easy to get the same original @doublebaseuk prescription formula off the shelf without having to visit a doctor. So simple!”

As well as a snap of herself, the mum-of-one also shared a before and after shot of her eczema.

Denise Van Outen has opened up on her health condition and split from partner Eddie Boxshall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Denise say about her past relationship?

Meanwhile, Denise also opened up on her split from Eddie whilst appearing on BBC Radio 2.

The former couple announced their split in January after seven years together.

It followed shortly after tabloids claimed that Denise had discovered Eddie having phone sex and arranging to meet up with another woman.

I don’t like to be taken advantage of.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on her radio show, the star lifted the lid on her past relationship.

She said: “The one thing I’m really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don’t like to be taken advantage of.

“Sometimes it’s been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it’s really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect.

Denise and Eddie announced their split in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’ve always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so now as a mother because I feel like I’m a role model and I’ve got to set an example.”

Despite their split, Denise is remaining positive about her future.

Read more: Denise Van Outen reveals preferred Googlebox replacement after Eddie split

“The bad times are always followed by good times and that’s what I always look forward to,” she continued.

“I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.