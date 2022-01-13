Denise Van Outen reveals preferred Googlebox replacement after Eddie split

Denise Van Outen has named her preferred choice for a new Celebrity Gogglebox partner after her split from Eddie Boxshall.

The 47-year-old star and former partner Eddie were a constant on the celebrity version of the show.

But now following their heartbreaking split, reports claim that Denise has a preferred replacement.

Denise and Eddie on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Who does Denise Van Outen want as her new Gogglebox partner?

The couple joined the Channel 4 show in 2019 and became popular members of the celeb cast.

Now a source has told The Sun that Denise has been “knocked for six” by the split and that she “won’t be having Eddie back in the house”.

The source also claimed that Denise has signed up to the new series and has an idea who she could sit next to.

“They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment,” the insider said.

“Ideally, it would be Kimberley Walsh as they’re good pals and Kimberley has been on Gogglebox before.”

What did Denise say about the split?

Denise confirmed speculation that she and Eddie had split in an Instagram post.

Showing herself walking on a beach alone, she captioned the image: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

“I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.”

She then asked fans to respect their privacy and that of their children.

Denise’s pal Kimberley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Desperate to win her back

The couple had been together for seven years, and were planning to tie the knot once Covid restrictions had been lifted.

But earlier this month, The Sun claimed that Eddie had been having “phone sex and dates with other women”.

And while those claims have not been confirmed, Eddie did take to Instagram after the split to post a cryptic message.

Subsequent reports suggested that he is now “desperate to gain her forgiveness”.