Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall hits back with defiant post following ‘cheating’ claims

Eddie Boxshall has hit back at ‘cheating’ claims following his split from Denise Van Outen.

The former couple announced their split earlier this month after seven years together.

It followed shortly after tabloids claimed that Denise had discovered Eddie having phone sex and arranging to meet up with another woman.

Eddie Boxshall hits back at claims after Denise Van Outen split

In a post on Instagram yesterday (January 17), Eddie shared a snap featuring the words ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’.

The city trader added several hashtags in the caption of the post.

The hashtags included ‘don’t troll’, ‘be kind’, ‘you don’t know the truth’, and ‘you don’t know me’.

You don’t know the truth

Eddie also turned off the comments on the snap.

It comes after the former Celebrity Gogglebox star was reportedly unfaithful to Denise.

Meanwhile, Denise confirmed their split on social media earlier their month.

She shared a black and white picture of herself walking along the beach with her two dogs.

Alongside the shot, Denise penned: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

The break-up apparently happened a couple of months before her announcement.

However, it’s believed that Eddie wants to “win back” Denise.

Denise’s new Celebrity Gogglebox co-star?

The couple previously appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox together.

But now following their shock split, reports claim that Denise wants a new co-star.

“They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment,” a source recently told The Sun.

“Ideally, it would be Kimberley Walsh as they’re good pals and Kimberley has been on Gogglebox before.”

