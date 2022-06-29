Deborah James, who sadly died yesterday, once made a tearful admission about wanting “more time” during her final podcast.

Dame Deborah, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer back in 2016, passed away yesterday. She was 40 years old.

Deborah died yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Deborah James death

After a six-year battle with bowel cancer, Deborah passed away while surrounded by her family.

It comes after Deborah learned that she had days, if not weeks, to live back in May.

She was receiving end-of-life care in her final weeks at her parents’ home.

During the final episode of her podcast, You, Me and the Big C, Deborah made a heartbreaking confession as she broke down in tears.

After admitting that neither she nor the doctors knew how long she had left, Deborah became emotional.

Deborah made an emotional confession (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James podcast confession

In May, after a candid discussion about Deborah’s devastating news, producer Mike branded his co-star an “inspiration”.

Mike and Deborah then ended up in tears as he told her to “go easy on yourself”. He then allowed Deborah to say her final words.

“Well, thank you guys for everything,” she tearfully said.

“For being partners in crime in the club that you never wanted to be part of and listening to You, Me and the Big C all the way.”

The podcaster then continued, saying: “It’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to be part of it.

“And thank you for all the energy, the enthusiasm, the feedback… the love that we’ve got from you.”

Deborah was in tears during her final podcast (Credit: ITV)

Deborah’s last words on the podcast

The podcaster then went on to say that there were plenty of podcast episodes for listeners to go back and listen to.

“And I suppose… that’s it from me,” Deborah said, before taking a deep breath.

“I can’t believe it. That is it from me,” she continued as she tried to keep her composure.

“Which is a very sad thing to say but I’m pleased that I have, you know, that I can say it, and we’ll see each other again somewhere, somehow, dancing.

“Until then, please, please, enjoy life because it is so precious.”

“I can’t tell you, it’s… All I want right now is more time and more life,” she said, breaking down.

She then imparted one final message to her listeners – to check their poo, as it could save their lives.

