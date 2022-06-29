Dame Deborah James said she wanted her husband to “move on” in an emotional revelation before her death.

The mum-of-two, who was known as Bowel Babe, sadly died on Tuesday following her battle with bowel cancer.

Deborah, 40, had two children, Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, with her husband Sebastien.

Dame Deborah has sadly died aged 40 (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James husband

Just weeks before her death, the fearless cancer campaigner revealed she had left a list of instructions for her family to be carried out after she was gone.

I have given him strict instructions: I want him to move on.

One of which was for her husband to “move on”.

Speaking to The Times in May, Deborah said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen my husband so emotional. He’s suddenly realised the enormity of this. I have given him strict instructions: I want him to move on.”

Deborah James children

During the same interview, Deborah also spoke about her children.

She admitted at the time: “It’s been hideous telling my children. I didn’t think I’d be able to speak to them without crying, but I’d love one last cuddle.”

On Tuesday (June 28), Deborah’s family announced her death in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

Inspirational Deborah fought a brave fight (Credit: ITV)

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.”

During her final weeks, Deborah incredibly raised more than £7million for Cancer Research UK through her BowelBabe Fund.

She also raised millions through her t-shirt collection with In The Style.

