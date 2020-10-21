David Beckham has divided his followers after kissing daughter Harper on the lips.

The former footballer, 45, posed alongside his nine-year-old daughter for a sweet snap on Instagram yesterday (October 20).

The shot, which was shared to wife Victoria’s account, was taken following a day of fruit and vegetable picking at Daylesford Organic Farm.

The famous family also took part in garland making as they posed in front of a wreathe made up of red berries and holly.

Alongside the adorable shot, Victoria, 46, wrote: “The best daddy.”

Why did David Beckham divide fans?

Despite the innocent snap, some fans questioned whether David’s pose was appropriate.

One said: “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”

David Beckham divided fans after kissing daughter Harper on the lips (Credit: Instagram Story/davidbeckham)

Another added: “Adore your family, but never understood those parents’ kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”

A third said: “Don’t kiss baby on lips!”

However, others were quick to defend the star.

Hitting back at the comments, one said: “Never understood parents not kissing their children on the lips… how odd that would be!!”

Fans defended the former footballer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second stated: “It’s his child who he loves and adores. It’s affection. Pure and simple.”

Another wrote: “I don’t get it’s an issue. It’s a beautiful moment spoilt by narrow minds and minds that see something different to what it is.”

David’s previous kissing drama

It certainly isn’t the first time David has sparked criticism for kissing the youngster on the lips.

Following a previous dad and daughter photo, Piers Morgan called David “weird”.

David often shares snaps alongside his nine-year-old daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: “I’m sorry but this is just weird – who does that with their kids?

“Who would kiss their kids on the lips?”

His co-star Susanna Reid hit back: “People’s parents still kiss people on the lips.”

Criticising David for sharing the photo in the first place, Piers added: “They want their kids to be famous and then they complain about their privacy.”

David and Victoria enjoyed a fun day out at Daylesford Organic Farm (Credit: SplashNews)

David’s new business venture

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported the former Manchester United star has been keeping himself busy at his Cotswolds estate by setting up his own beehive.

A source says he’s so hooked on the hobby, he’d like to make a business out of it.

An insider told The Scottish Sun: “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown.

“But now David has become a bit obsessed. He has all the gear, and even built a hive. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life.”

