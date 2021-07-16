David Beckham stuns fans with bleached hair transformation as he twins with sons

David Beckham has left fans stunned as he debuted his incredible new hair transformation.

The 46-year-old former footballer showed off the result after heading to the hairdressers with his sons.

In his latest Instagram snap, David was seen posing with Romeo and Cruz as he modelled his fresh peroxide blonde hair.

Romeo also opted for short bleached locks, while Cruz modelled bright pink hair.

Alongside the shot, David penned: “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90’s. By the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it #DadDidItFirst @joshwoodcolour.”

The dad-of-four added: “Don’t worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks @romeobeckham.”

How did fans react to David Beckham’s new hair?

But it appears fans loved the look!

One wrote: “You can have any style and still look good.”

A second added: “His kids shouldn’t even try! You can’t be cooler than your dad! It’s impossible!”

David Beckham debuted his hair transformation on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third said: “Beckham game strong right now.”

Another gushed: “Love it!! Hottest dad ever!!”

However, one seemed unimpressed with the star’s new look.

They wrote: “Some things in the 90s… need to stay in the 90s!”

Meanwhile, David’s wife Victoria gave her seal of approval.

The fashion designer, 47, commented: “Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!”

Victoria gave her seal of approval on the post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Victoria celebrate their anniversary

David’s new look follows shortly after the star celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with Victoria.

Marking the occasion, David shared a string of pictures on Instagram showing the couple dressed in matching outfits.

“22 years later, still matching outfits,” he wrote, alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

David then added: “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Victoria also paid tribute in a touching post, saying: “I love you David. Happy Anniversary.”

The couple have welcomed four children during their marriage – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

