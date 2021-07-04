David Beckham couldn’t resist a little joke about some of the fashion choices he and his wife Victoria have made as he wished her a happy anniversary.

The footy star and the Spice Girl are celebrating 22 years of marriage.

Marking the occasion, David shared a string of pictures on Instagram showing the couple dressed in matching outfits.

Read more: Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper’s adorable notes from the tooth fairy

Highlights included a snap of them in the purple numbers they wore at their wedding reception, and one of them in the twin biker jackets they wore for a night out in London in 1999. Another showed them twinning in summery white tops and beige bottoms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“22 years later, still matching outfits,” wrote the star, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Sharing a picture of the couple and their four children all dressed in matching pyjamas, David added: “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Victoria, 47, marked the anniversary by sharing a montage of video clips of the couple and their kids over the years.

“I love you David. Happy Anniversary,” wrote the pop star turned designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Many of the couple’s famous friends sent congratulations, with Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton posting: “We love you both! Happy anniversary X.”

“Have a wonderful day,” said Mel C.

TV presenter June Sarpong called them “an extraordinary couple”.

“Everything you have created together is a wonderful example for all!” she said.

When did Victoria and David get together?

David, 46, and Victoria started dating in 1997 after they met at a charity football match.

The couple started dating in 1997. (Credit: Splash)

They fell in love and announced their engagement the following year.

They were married at Luttrellstown Castle, a 15th-century property nestled within 560 acres of land near Dublin, Ireland in July 1999.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham reveals new tattoo tribute to fiancée Nicola Peltz

Their son Brooklyn – who they welcomed in March 1999 – was their ring bearer and photos from the big day showed the bride and groom perched on thrones.

The pair went on to have three other children – sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper Seven, who is nine.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!