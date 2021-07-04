David Beckham couldn’t resist a little joke about some of the fashion choices he and his wife Victoria have made as he wished her a happy anniversary.
The footy star and the Spice Girl are celebrating 22 years of marriage.
Marking the occasion, David shared a string of pictures on Instagram showing the couple dressed in matching outfits.
Read more: Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper’s adorable notes from the tooth fairy
Highlights included a snap of them in the purple numbers they wore at their wedding reception, and one of them in the twin biker jackets they wore for a night out in London in 1999. Another showed them twinning in summery white tops and beige bottoms.
View this post on Instagram
“22 years later, still matching outfits,” wrote the star, adding a crying with laughter emoji.
Sharing a picture of the couple and their four children all dressed in matching pyjamas, David added: “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”
Victoria, 47, marked the anniversary by sharing a montage of video clips of the couple and their kids over the years.
“I love you David. Happy Anniversary,” wrote the pop star turned designer.
View this post on Instagram
Many of the couple’s famous friends sent congratulations, with Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton posting: “We love you both! Happy anniversary X.”
“Have a wonderful day,” said Mel C.
TV presenter June Sarpong called them “an extraordinary couple”.
“Everything you have created together is a wonderful example for all!” she said.
When did Victoria and David get together?
David, 46, and Victoria started dating in 1997 after they met at a charity football match.
They fell in love and announced their engagement the following year.
They were married at Luttrellstown Castle, a 15th-century property nestled within 560 acres of land near Dublin, Ireland in July 1999.
Read more: Brooklyn Beckham reveals new tattoo tribute to fiancée Nicola Peltz
Their son Brooklyn – who they welcomed in March 1999 – was their ring bearer and photos from the big day showed the bride and groom perched on thrones.
The pair went on to have three other children – sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper Seven, who is nine.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!