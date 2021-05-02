Victoria Beckham has been scratching her head after taking delivery of a ‘David Beckham’ birthday balloon.

The football legend turns 46 today (May 2, 2021) and Victoria has pulled out all the stops.

Along with carefully wrapped presents, Vic has bought her husband a giant balloon shaped like a male footballer.

Victoria Beckham has bought a ‘David Beckham’ birthday balloon for her husband (Credit: Instagram/ @davidbeckham)

The inflatable man is wearing an Inter Miami football kit, as Becks co-owns the team.

But on careful inspection, the former Spice Girl, 47, has been left in hysterics while comparing him to her hubby.

What has Victoria said about the ‘David Beckham’ birthday balloon?

Filming the birthday balloon for Instagram, she said: “So today is David’s birthday and what do you get the man that has everything?

“You get him a giant Miami balloon man. He’s even got stubble.”

Laughing, she continues: “Okay, question…is this supposed to be David? It does look a bit like him…”

Victoria isn’t certain her ‘David Beckham’ birthday present looks like him (Credit: Instagram/ @victoriabeckham)

Read more: Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper’s adorable notes from the tooth fairy

Along with her ‘David Beckham’ balloon gift, Victoria has posted a touching tribute to her husband online.

The mum-of-four shared a cute photo of herself and David before musing about his age.

She wrote: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x

“Happy birthday. We all love you so so much @davidbeckham x.”

David and Victoria have been married for almost 21 years and have four children together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria has also reposted David’s birthday messages from his kids, too.

Messages from the children

Romeo, 18, wrote: “Happy birthday dad! I love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day.”

Cruz, 16, also said: “Happy birthday dad, have a great day, love you.”

Victoria then shared a sweet snap of David and their nine-year-old daughter Harper, writing on her behalf: “Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!”

Victoria and her kids have shared sweet birthday messages for David (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Jane McDonald vows to live life even more after death of partner Eddie

The couple’s eldest child, 22-year-old son Brooklyn, is currently living in New York and is yet to publicly wish his dad a good day.

Meanwhile, it has been an extra special time in the Beckhams’ household.

On Saturday (May 1, 2021), Harper was visited by the tooth fairy after losing another one of her baby teeth.

Victoria has since given fans a look at the sweet notes left by the fairy, while also asking fellow parents’ a big question about where the teeth go…

Do you like Victoria’s present for David? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!