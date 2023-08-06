Danny Miller and his wife Steph have welcomed their second baby as they shared the happy news today.

The Emmerdale actor and Steph announced in March that they were expecting another baby. They’re already parents to their son Albert, who was born in 2021.

Now the couple have announced the arrival of baby number two – and in the cutest video!

Danny Miller and wife welcome second baby

The Aaron Dingle actor shared a video which showed Albert meeting his baby sister for the first time. Steph is seen holding the newborn while Albert looks excited.

In the video, Danny is heard saying: “It’s your baby sister. You get to be a big brother now.”

Little Albert then giggled as he put his hand over his mouth. Our heart is melting!

Danny wrote alongside the video: “When three becomes four. Welcome to the World Baby Miller. We all love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Danny Miller and his wife Steph have welcomed their second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans offered their congraulations in the comments. One person said: “This is just too cute!! Congratulations guys.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations you beautiful people, what a little beauty. Well done @stephjones1710.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations such a precious video, enjoy all the adventures as a family of 4.”

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick wrote: “Congratulations,” followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, another fan added: “Aww your family, how beautiful many congratulations I remember when you shared Albert coming in to the world how wonderful.”

Steph and Danny now have two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny and Steph recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Steph took to Instagram to pay tribute to the I’m A Celebrity star.

She said: “Happy 1st anniversary to the most special person @danny_b_miller. Thanks for always taking care of us. I’m so blessed that you came back into my life.

“Here’s to the rest of our lives together. I love you @danny_b_miller.”

