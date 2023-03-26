Emmerdale star Danny Miller has announced his that wife is pregnant.

The Aaron Dingle actor revealed that midwife Steph is expecting their second child on Instagram.

Danny wrote: “One more to adore. We can’t wait to meet you Baby Miller.”

He also posted an adorable picture of their son Albert, who was born just before his I’m A Celebrity stint, writing: “Soon to be a big brother.”

Danny added: “We can’t wait for another best friend. Super excited to become a family of four.”

Danny is celebrating after news that his wife is pregnant with their second baby (Credit: ITV)

Danny Miller congratulated by Emmerdale pals

The star’s friends, family and fans flooded his posts with messages of congratulations.

Emmerdale co-star Lisa Riley said: “CONGRATULATIONS to you all….what wonderful news……more to love….PERFECT.”

Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley said: “Congratulations loves! Wonderful news.”

Meanwhile, one fan added: “Congratulations – what a lovely family and now a new little Miller on the way, all the best.”

A fourth commented: “Congratulations to you all! What lovely news.” Another added: “Congratulations. Such lovely news. You are such a lovely family to follow on Insta.”

Another fan said: “Awww what brilliant news. I’m so happy for all three of you. This baby couldn’t be born into a more beautiful caring lovable family.

“Please let us know what you are having as soon as you find out. I’m so excited for you guys. Sending you all my love.”

Danny and Steph wed last year

It comes after the couple tied the knot last summer.

Many of Danny’s former cast members were there including Lucy Pargeter, who played his mum, Chas Dingle, Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty) and Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk).

Even I’m A Celebrity campmate David Ginola is said to have arrived from France for the big day.

Danny Miller played Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Sharing the news with The Sun, an insider said: “Danny and Steph had an amazing day with all their loved ones. It was really romantic but there were also lots of laughs.

“Albert had a big part to play and everyone said how special it was to have him there.”

Danny proposed to Steph during a candlelit beach dinner in St Lucia last year.

The trip was booked to mark his 30th birthday celebrations.

Steph then found out she was pregnant a month later, just before the couple were set to begin IVF treatment.

They welcomed son Albert nine months later.

