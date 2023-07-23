Danny Miller announces new project – but it’s bad news for Emmerdale fans

Emmerdale star Danny Miller has announced his new project – and it’s bad news for soap fans. The actor has revealed he is moving into the business of audiobooks.

The star played Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap for almost two decades. He last reprised his role for the 50th anniversary in October.

And while fans are desperate to see Aaron make a comeback, Danny has got something else to keep him occupied. As well as being a busy dad to son Albert with another baby on the way, Danny is now launching an audiobook series.

Danny Miller announces new project – but it’s not a return to Emmerdale

Speaking about his new venture on Instagram, Danny revealed his young son has become obsessed with reading. He added: “SUMMER HOLIDAYS ANNOUNCEMENT.

“Myself & @nigewingmanclucas are delighted to finally announce the release of ALBERT’S BOOKSHELF!! If you’re lucky enough to be a parent of a child who loves books as much as Albert, this may give you a chance to just sit or lie back with them and let their imagination run free.

“What was a birthday present idea for Albert, has now turned into a project both myself & @nigewingmanclucas felt proud enough of to share with you. The comments are open for any constructive (key word) criticism.

“We’re looking to record more so will always take in the sensible ones and try and adapt as we do the same in this beautiful world of children and growing up.”

Albert’s Bookshelf is a collection of books read out by Danny. He also revealed that an Emmerdale co-star has lent him a hand.

thanking the Vinny Dingle actor, he said: “Thanks to @bradjakejohnson @harrison_piano for the music & the brilliant @tomnapper for his incredible graphic and bringing Albert’s Bookshelf to life,” he added.

Danny Miller played Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale until last October (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

It’s safe to say that fans are thrilled with Danny’s new venture. One said: “This is such a special thing to do, well done.”

A second said: “Aww me and my daughter just listened to one and loved it. Will definitely be using these for bed time. They’re fab.”

Another added: “Just listened and it was wonderful, put a smile on my face. You’re an amazing dad and your son will love this.”

