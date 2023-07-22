EMMERDALE LOGO ITV
First look as EastEnders legend joins Emmerdale in unbelievable recast

The EastEnders star makes her debut next week

By Sarah Smith

Emmerdale has revealed the first look as EastEnders legend Lin Blakley joins the soap in a shock recast. The actress is famous for playing kindly florist Pam Coker in the BBC soap.

But now it has been revealed she is joining rival soap Emmerdale in a recasting coup. And now the soap has revealed the first look at her arrival.

Lin Blakley as Georgia Sharma in Emmerdale promo pic
Emmerdale has recast Georgia Sharma with Lin Blakley now playing her (Credit: ITV)

Next week Georgia will return to the village – having previously been played by Trudie Goodwin – for son Jai’s wedding. But with her family at war, she’s got her work cut out for her.

As Jai and Laurel walk through the village talking about their wedding, Jai says he wants a day filled with fun and laughter. But he’s distracted when he sees his mother climb out of a taxi.

“Mum?!” he shouted confused. Georgia shouts back: “Has someone forgotten my invitation to the big day?”

Her surprise arrival is set to see Jai finally discover who his biological father really is. Georgia will do what Rishi has refused to and spill the beans.

Emmerdale - Rishi Talks To Georgia On Phone and Jai Invites Rishi To The Wedding (18th July 2023)

Emmerdale recast to arrive next week

Jai is left reeling when Rishi reveals the identity of his real father. As Jai paces restlessly, he can’t even begin to comprehend the shocking revelation.

But Rishi soon becomes defensive. Tensions escalate between the three, leading to a heated argument. Rishi storms out, furious.

Jai assures Georgia he wants her to attend the wedding. She is grateful when he says that Rishi can come as well.

In the church, Georgia leaves a message for Rishi urging him to come to the wedding. Over at Holdgate, Rishi listens to Georgia’s message.

Georgia on the phone, looking panicked on Emmerdale
EastEnders legend Lin Blakley makes her Emmerdale debut next week but what will she have to say? (Credit: ITV)

As the ceremony begins, Georgia wonders where Rishi is. Jai and Laurel exchange vows and are finally married. However, despite this joyous moment, Jai deeply feels Rishi’s absence but where is he?

“How lucky am I to play such a strong character as Georgia?” Blakley said in a statement about joining the ITV soap. “So different from roles I’ve played of late.

Read more: Emmerdale fan theory: Marshall in danger as he exits the village?

“I have enjoyed every single minute. Gorgeous cast and crew!! And the gorgeous Dales. Thank you Emmerdale.”

However producer Kate Brooks added: “We’re thrilled to have an actor of Lin’s calibre step into the role of the formidable Georgia. A force to be reckoned with, she’ll have a secret for the Sharmas that could potentially blow their world apart.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

