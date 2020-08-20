Danny Cipriani is reportedly set to become a step-grandfather at the age of 32 when he marries his fiancée, Victoria Rose.

The rugby ace, 32, who previously dated late Love Island host Caroline Flack, is engaged to marry his 39-year-old partner.

(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why will Danny Cipriani be a step-grandfather when he married Victoria Rose?

When the couple tie the knot, it is reported that Danny will be a stepdad to the mental health campaigner’s two kids.

It would also make him a stepgrandfather, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper reported that Victoria’s eldest, Jade – whom she had when she was 14 – welcomed her first child four years ago.

ED! contacted Danny’s reps for comment.

Danny, who dated Caroline Flack for eight weeks before they split in May last year, went public with his relationship with Victoria in June.

He regularly heaps praise on his love in front of his 258k Instagram followers.

Earlier this week, Danny posted a snap of the two of them smiling together and gushed: “You make me the happiest man in the world.

“I love waking up with you every morning, not knowing which one of our personalities is going to arise, and how we fall in love with each other over and over again.

“You make every day so much better, I can’t wait to get home from training every day to see you. I can’t imagine life without you.

You deserve the greatest love every day.

“You make me want to be the best man i possibly can for you and our family.”

Writing further, Danny said he “can’t wait” to tie the knot with Victoria as he told her she deserves “the greatest love every day”.

Wife to be

He continued: “You are my now wife to be. I can’t wait to marry you. You’re my lover my best friend, you are so loyal, incredibly intelligent, sexy with so much class. I learn from you all the time.

“I will never get complacent, you deserve the greatest love every day. We could be doing absolutely nothing for days on end as long as I’m with you. My dream of finding the one i never thought would come true. And it has.

“I vow to you I’m going to turn up every day. Love and support you for the rest of our lives. Love you.”

In another post, he wrote, tagging Victoria’s Instagram page: “I love you @rosierosee__ – you always walk in your truth.

“It’s a horrible world when people feel the need to call you fake. She is 100 per cent natural and has been blessed, my hope is she looks at her self like I do.

“Let’s celebrate the beauty of women, not belittle them. Happy Monday, my fiancée.”

