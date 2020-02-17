Caroline Flack's ex Danny Cipriani in tears after 'missing her call' before her death

Danny Cipriani has said he's "never cried so much" following the tragic death of his former girlfriend Caroline Flack.

Former Love Island host Caroline was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after she took her own life at the age of 40.

Rugby player Danny, who reportedly dated Caroline briefly last year, hit back at nasty comments on Twitter.

Danny said he's "never cried so much" after Caroline's death (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

He told one troll: "I don't know who you are. I sincerely hope you get the love you never received.

"This has nothing to do with a game. I missed her call because of a [expletive] game. I've been up all night. Never cried this much.

"But I'm showing you it's OK to be vulnerable."

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's tragic death.

Her family said in a statement at the weekend: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline died at her London flat at the weekend (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

The channel also revealed it was in "close contact" with Caroline and were "constantly offering her assistance and help".

Before her death, Caroline was reportedly distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Following the news of her death, Lewis paid tribute to Caroline and said his "heart is broken".

He wrote on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

