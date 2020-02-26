The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Caroline Flack's ex Danny Cipriani reveals final text messages with late star

Caroline died earlier this month

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Danny Cipriani has revealed his final text messages with ex Caroline Flack before her tragic death.

The rugby player said he's "grieving hard" since Caroline took her own life at the age of 40 earlier this month.

Sharing a post to Instagram, Danny also took aim at the Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Black dot. Before i start. This is my grieving process. Which is talking. A lot. Which my friends and family and teammates have had to take this last 10 days because I’m grieving. And I’m grieving hard. Hence I’m talking a lot. I’m not sure I’d be strong enough if I didn’t understand or see myself in her. Pain is pain. It doesn’t matter if you’ve lost a cat. Or been called a name. No ones pain is worse or less. Because it is individual to them and how they take it. So... Black dot. If you judge the first pic you see a black dot. But i didn’t really know what she meant when she called me black dot. Until her best friend told me on Sunday last week. ‘She used to call you black dot, now i know, your WhatsApp pic is a black dot’ - so i changed my WhatsApp pic to a black dot about 5 months ago because i felt there were people who had my number who i couldn’t trust. Ultimately i would have let them into my life. So ultimately i would have to ask myself why. Anyway. This story is about the beauty she found in a situation i found uncomfortable. ‘I’m just talking to black dot’ she would say. She was kind beyond belief. And she would think i am crazy doing all this. But i know she would be proud. I’m taking lent off social media. Thank you all for the kind messages. And all the lovely response. Thank you for the bad response. It’s my story. And i did it for me. Then her - she wasn’t allowed to talk to her BF throughout the case because of the law. He wanted the charges dropped. They wanted to pursue. I am not pointing fingers. The CPS and police do a good job. Just saying we can’t always do a good job. This is my grieving process. Our greatest strength is our greatest weakness ❤️ ps - I was shown how to disable comments. So I’m going to do so on this post. Because it’s for me and my grieving process. But in a month i will be back on social because that’s 2020 and this is me navigating my way through life

Danny shared a screen grab of his and Caroline's final messages on WhatsApp.

Caroline's first messages read: "Hello. Black dot. I'm OK. How you?" (Sic)

I’m not sure I’d be strong enough if I didn’t understand or see myself in her.

Danny replied: "Haha. You look gorgeous in your pic. I'm well. Navigating my way through an industry which has never suited me. But... I'm still being great.

"Why you just OK? Want you smiling." (Sic)

Caroline then said: "Well got court case coming up." (Sic)

Caroline took her own life earlier this month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Danny captioned the post: "Black dot. Before I start. This is my grieving process. Which is talking. A lot. Which my friends and family and teammates have had to take this last 10 days because I’m grieving.

"And I’m grieving hard. Hence I’m talking a lot. I’m not sure I’d be strong enough if I didn’t understand or see myself in her. Pain is pain. It doesn’t matter if you’ve lost a cat. Or been called a name.

"No one's pain is worse or less. Because it is individual to them and how they take it. So... Black dot. If you judge the first pic you see a black dot. But I didn’t really know what she meant when she called me black dot.

"Until her best friend told me on Sunday last week. 'She used to call you black dot, now I know, your WhatsApp pic is a black dot' - so I changed my WhatsApp pic to a black dot about 5 months ago because I felt there were people who had my number who I couldn’t trust.

❤️

"This story is about the beauty she found in a situation I found uncomfortable. ‘I’m just talking to black dot’ she would say. She was kind beyond belief.

"I’m taking lent off social media. Thank you all for the kind messages. And all the lovely response. Thank you for the bad response. It’s my story. And I did it for me.

"Then her - she wasn’t allowed to talk to her BF [boyfriend] throughout the case because of the law. He wanted the charges dropped. They wanted to pursue. I am not pointing fingers.

"The CPS and police do a good job. Just saying we can’t always do a good job. This is my grieving process. But in a month I will be back on social because that’s 2020 and this is me navigating my way through life."

