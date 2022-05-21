Danniella Westbrook was reportedly rushed to hospital due to a “sudden health shock” – and her daughter has now given a health update on the former soap actress.

Ex-EastEnders cast member Danniella, 48, was bedridden for several days, according to The Sun.

Daniella is thought to be on the mend following her brush with a life-threatening condition.

Danniella Westbrook was the first actress to play Sam Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube)

How is Danniella Westbrook now?

Danniella has said on social media she has been suffering with septicemia.

The Sam Mitchell star reportedly received urgent treatment to stop the spread of any infection.

We are grateful that Danniella hasn’t suffered from any major risks.

But it seems Danniella has now returned home. A representative told the tabloid: “Danniella suffered a sudden health shock.

“Thankfully the issue was caught early and dealt with by medical professionals.

“We are grateful that Danniella hasn’t suffered from any major risks.”

The representative also noted Danniella is no longer in hospital and is recovering at home with the support of close family.

ED! has contacted a rep for Danniella for comment.

Daniella has had sepsis, according to reports (Credit: YouTube)

Daughter issues health update

Danniella’s daughter Jodie Jenkins has reportedly suggested her mum’s health is improving.

Just last month Danniella shared her fears she could die during surgery.

Jodie, 20, said: “She’s doing well and she’s doing really well for herself.

“I haven’t seen her as much because I’ve been working but we keep in contact as much as we can.”

Additionally, Danniella told Instagram fans she plans on a “reiki meditation and sound healing spiritual retreat” to aid her recovery.

She also recently shared a snap of ‘get well soon’ flowers.

Danniella received them from showbiz pal Charlie Condou.

She showed her appreciation to him in the caption: “A huge thank you to my lovely friend for brightening up the most miserable day I’ve had in a long time.

“Recovering from septicemia again has been a long road so thank you.”

